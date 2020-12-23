Leah D. Jenkins Celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Leah D. Jenkins

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Carmichael, CA, December 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leah D. Jenkins of Carmichael, California has been celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of cosmetology. These women are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions, or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers. These exceptional women will be highlighted on the powerwoe.com for life.

About Leah D. Jenkins

Leah D. Jenkins is the owner of Salon Me Wax, a home-based business producing eyebrow hair removal waxing stencils. The combination hair removal and eyebrow stencil was inspired one afternoon when she introduced her 89 year old mother to stencils. Due to her age, they were not comfortable with the traditional methods of shaping eyebrows with tweezers or using warm wax on skin. Leah realized she could clean up and shape her mother's eyebrows without damaging her fragile skin. She developed the concept of placing wax between two sheets of parchment paper, then using a stencil to define the shape. From this base, Ms. Jenkins created a combination hair removal and eyebrow stenciling product. She then filmed a video of the product concept and its application and shared it with friends and family for feedback. After receiving positive feedback, she developed a marketing and production strategy to launch the product. Leah created a clean room for the design and small-scale manufacturing of the product within her home. She sells stencils, handles marketing and the daily operations of the business.

Born January 27, 1962, Leah attended the Barbizon School of Modeling, and then worked as a model in the cosmetology and medical fields. She worked as a manicurist, in medical billing and in chiropractic care.

Leah Jenkins was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world's entertainment industry.

Leah is known for telling all her family and friends, "Jesus bless and keep you safe." In her spare time, she enjoys family activities, travel and sewing.

