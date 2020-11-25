Press Releases Idaho Pawn & Gold Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Idaho Pawn & Gold: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Number 1 Rated Pawn Shop in Idaho - Idaho Pawn & Gold Now Open in Nampa, Boise & Meridian. Pawning and Buying Gold, Diamonds, Vehicles, Electronics and More.





More information is available at



The Idaho Pawn & Gold store offers cash payment for items including gold, silver, and precious metals. The newly launched pawning services are available at their premises in Nampa, in addition to other Idaho locations including Boise and Meridian. Their expert consignment and pawning services are ideal for people in Garden City, Middleton, or Caldwell looking to convert their unwanted goods and vehicles into cash loans with no credit checks.



The newly launched service comes with no hidden fees and includes fixed rate consignment payouts, offering people between 50-90% of their item’s sale price upfront in cash. Alternatively, local people can sell unwanted items with Idaho Pawn & Gold and receive between 30% to 60% of the item’s market value, depending on the quality and condition of their goods.



The expert team at the Nampa store are happy to negotiate jewelry prices and can assess gold and diamonds for free using their state-of-the-art XRF Analyzer testing unit, which can determine whether diamonds are lab grown or organic. Moreover, the newly updated services include offering excellent prices on mid to high-end watches, including Bulova, TAG, Rolex, Breitling, Omega brands.



Idaho Pawn & Gold can purchase or pawn used vehicles including cars, trucks, boats, and trailers, in addition to heavy machinery such as fork lift trucks and automotive tools from name brands including Craftsman, Bluepoint, and Matco. This includes professional quality tools such as chop saws, miters saws, table saws.



The recently updated services provide fair prices in exchange for gaming consoles, Apple products, and TVs, including laptops, permitting they are less than three years old and in good working condition. Moreover, local people can pawn or consign domestic items such as cordless tools, bicycles in a quality condition and worth over $200, bluetooth speakers, and Go Pros.



Idaho Pawn & Gold store in Nampa can pawn guitars and other musical instruments produced by popular brands including Ibanez, Martin, Fender, Dean, Art Lutherie, Yamaha, and Gibson. Additionally, they offer cash for firearms including pistols, rifles, and shotguns, permitting they are in working order.



The professional team at the Nampa store will consider loans on anything with a $20 resale value or higher, offering the highest on-the-spot prices in Treasure Valley. Idaho Pawn & Gold is an easy, secure way to pawn items for a fixed term through their confidential processes.



More information is available at the URL above, or by calling +1-208-487-8003.



Address: 10250 W. Fairview Ave. Boise Idaho 83704, United Sates

Address: 615 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa, Idaho 83651, United States



Website: https://pawnidaho.com Nampa, ID, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Idaho Pawn & Gold has launched its professional, honest pawning and consignment services in Boise and Nampa, ID, purchasing and selling gold, silver, and used goods at fair prices.More information is available at pawnidaho.com The Idaho Pawn & Gold store offers cash payment for items including gold, silver, and precious metals. The newly launched pawning services are available at their premises in Nampa, in addition to other Idaho locations including Boise and Meridian. Their expert consignment and pawning services are ideal for people in Garden City, Middleton, or Caldwell looking to convert their unwanted goods and vehicles into cash loans with no credit checks.The newly launched service comes with no hidden fees and includes fixed rate consignment payouts, offering people between 50-90% of their item’s sale price upfront in cash. Alternatively, local people can sell unwanted items with Idaho Pawn & Gold and receive between 30% to 60% of the item’s market value, depending on the quality and condition of their goods.The expert team at the Nampa store are happy to negotiate jewelry prices and can assess gold and diamonds for free using their state-of-the-art XRF Analyzer testing unit, which can determine whether diamonds are lab grown or organic. Moreover, the newly updated services include offering excellent prices on mid to high-end watches, including Bulova, TAG, Rolex, Breitling, Omega brands.Idaho Pawn & Gold can purchase or pawn used vehicles including cars, trucks, boats, and trailers, in addition to heavy machinery such as fork lift trucks and automotive tools from name brands including Craftsman, Bluepoint, and Matco. This includes professional quality tools such as chop saws, miters saws, table saws.The recently updated services provide fair prices in exchange for gaming consoles, Apple products, and TVs, including laptops, permitting they are less than three years old and in good working condition. Moreover, local people can pawn or consign domestic items such as cordless tools, bicycles in a quality condition and worth over $200, bluetooth speakers, and Go Pros.Idaho Pawn & Gold store in Nampa can pawn guitars and other musical instruments produced by popular brands including Ibanez, Martin, Fender, Dean, Art Lutherie, Yamaha, and Gibson. Additionally, they offer cash for firearms including pistols, rifles, and shotguns, permitting they are in working order.The professional team at the Nampa store will consider loans on anything with a $20 resale value or higher, offering the highest on-the-spot prices in Treasure Valley. Idaho Pawn & Gold is an easy, secure way to pawn items for a fixed term through their confidential processes.More information is available at the URL above, or by calling +1-208-487-8003.Address: 10250 W. Fairview Ave. Boise Idaho 83704, United SatesAddress: 615 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa, Idaho 83651, United StatesWebsite: https://pawnidaho.com Contact Information Idaho Pawn & Gold

Samuel Reading

208-487-8003



https://pawnidaho.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Idaho Pawn & Gold