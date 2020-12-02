Press Releases Midwest College Consulting Press Release Share Blog

Midwest College Consulting Earns Prestigious Professional Designation: Group's Founder is the Only Certified Educational Planner in Cincinnati





Rolander is one of a small group of less than two hundred Certified Educational Planners (CEP) in the country. It is a designation awarded to consultants who meet stringent application requirements, including a Master’s degree, specialized training, significant professional experience and involvement in professional activities and organizations. Rolander was awarded this title after passing a board certified examination, covering both institutional and professional knowledge, and signing a pledge to adhere to stringent ethical practices. She will be recertified every five years on the basis of college visits, continuing education hours and other professional endeavors. There are many independent college professionals throughout Cincinnati, but Rolander is the only one with the CEP credential.



To further her mission to help high school students find their “best fit” schools, Rolander has hired Jennifer Moriarty as an independent college professional. In her role, Moriarty will support Rolander in counseling college-bound students on the admissions process. Moriarty joins Rolander also as a member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association and Ohio Association for College Admissions Counseling. Like Rolander, Jennifer is a graduate of College Counseling Certificate Program from UCLA.



“It was important to me to grow my business with the best training and preparation process,” said Rolander. “The college application process is a complicated one. Families who choose to use a counselor deserve to partner with professionals who have undergone vigorous, professional training and are held to a higher standard of ethics,” she explained.



About the CEP Program

The CEP Program began in 1994 under the sponsorship of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA), an association representing full-time experienced professionals in private practice in the field of college guidance and school/educational program placements. “The CEP designation assures families that they are working with a qualified professional who is committed to maintaining the highest quality of service to their students,” said Mark Sklarow, Executive Director of IECA. Information on the CEP program is available through the American Institute of Certified Educational Planners, 1538 Adams Street, Denver, CO 80206, www.aicep.org.



About Midwest College Consulting

Contact Information Midwest College Consulting

Jennifer Moriarty

513-680-3047

https://midwestcollegeconsulting.com

Jennifer Moriarty

513-680-3047



https://midwestcollegeconsulting.com

Attached Files

Dana Rolander and Jennifer Moriarty, Midwest College Consulting Dana Rolander, founder of Midwest College Consulting, the only Certified Educational Planner in Cincinnati, and Jennifer Moriarty, both trained in the College Counseling Certificate Program from UCLA are partnering with families of high school students searching for their best-fit colleges. Filename: DanaJenonStairs.jpg

