Vazza Acquires 161 Unit Apartment Community in Kansas City

The Vazza Real Estate Group is a full service commercial real estate company. The company has developed and acquired in excess of 3,500 residential units and over 5 million square feet of commercial, self-storage, hotel and retail in Boston, Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, South Dakota, Arizona, and Florida. For more information, visit Kansas City, KS, December 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vazza Real Estate Group announced today that it acquired Chestnut Heights Townhomes, formerly known as Blackbob Court Townhomes for $17,650,000. Located in Olathe, Kansas, within the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, the affordable multifamily community consists of 41 townhome-style buildings comprised of 161 apartment units.“This property is a fantastic addition to our multifamily portfolio,” said Stephen F. Vazza. “We really like the Kansas City market and are actively looking for more multi-family opportunities in the area.” Vazza Real Estate Group is a Boston-based real estate firm with a portfolio that is primarily focused on major secondary markets with strong economic drivers. “We are seeing better cap rates and overall returns in these markets,” Vazza went on to say. “With interest rates at a historic low, we have been able to acquire over 1,200 apartments this year in excellent markets including Kansas, Kentucky and Alabama.”About Vazza Real Estate GroupThe Vazza Real Estate Group is a full service commercial real estate company. The company has developed and acquired in excess of 3,500 residential units and over 5 million square feet of commercial, self-storage, hotel and retail in Boston, Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, South Dakota, Arizona, and Florida. For more information, visit vazzareg.com