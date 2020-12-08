Press Releases Naveego Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Naveego: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Naveego Recognized as a Top 30 Most Reputable Company of the Year by The Silicon Review

Naveego Selected as a Top 30 Company Based on its Innovative Approach to Solving the Data Quality and MDM Dilemma





Naveego was selected as a top 30 company based on its innovative approach to solving the data quality and MDM dilemma. The company is transforming the market by providing a cloud-native data integration platform with built-in data quality, data accuracy, and data governance.



The Silicon Review is the world’s most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Its community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs, managers and IT professionals. It is the pre-eminent platform that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solution providers and upcoming hot enterprises emphasizing as a neutral source for technology decision makers.



"Being recognized as a top 30 most reputable company is such an honor and is a key validation to all that we have achieved in 2020," said Katie Horvath, CEO, Naveego. “I want to thank our entire team for their dedication and hard work in creating a new era of data accuracy and data management solutions for our customers that is transforming the traditional MDM market. The Naveego self-service platform seamlessly integrates all enterprise data into a single business-centric format to make clean, analytics-ready data on demand with no coding or IT services required.”



Tweet this:



About Naveego

Naveego®, is a leading provider of cloud-first, distributed data accuracy solutions for seamless, end-to-end data integration and self-service Master Data Management (MDM). The Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform(TM) leverages the Apache open source framework to enable organizations to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time – regardless of its structure or schema. It seamlessly connects to each source whether in the cloud or on-premise and scales effortlessly to ingest data streaming from data lakes, IoT devices and edge services to provide a single, holistic view of all information assets to create analytics ready information and ensure global data health. The solution is easy to install and adopt, and empowers businesses to start taking control of their data in just hours. For more information, call +1-231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter. Traverse City, MI, December 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Naveego ®, an emerging leader of cloud-native, distributed data accuracy solutions, today announced that it was recognized as a top “30 Most Reputable Company of the Year” by The Silicon Review.Naveego was selected as a top 30 company based on its innovative approach to solving the data quality and MDM dilemma. The company is transforming the market by providing a cloud-native data integration platform with built-in data quality, data accuracy, and data governance. The Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform(TM) leverages big data frameworks to enable customers to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time – regardless of its structure or schema. It seamlessly connects to each source whether in the cloud or on-premise and scales effortlessly to ingest data streaming from data lakes, IoT devices and edge services to provide a single, holistic view of all information assets to create analytics ready information and ensure global data health. The solution is easy to use and adopt and empowers businesses to start taking control of their data in just hours instead of months or even years compared to legacy MDM offerings.The Silicon Review is the world’s most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Its community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs, managers and IT professionals. It is the pre-eminent platform that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solution providers and upcoming hot enterprises emphasizing as a neutral source for technology decision makers."Being recognized as a top 30 most reputable company is such an honor and is a key validation to all that we have achieved in 2020," said Katie Horvath, CEO, Naveego. “I want to thank our entire team for their dedication and hard work in creating a new era of data accuracy and data management solutions for our customers that is transforming the traditional MDM market. The Naveego self-service platform seamlessly integrates all enterprise data into a single business-centric format to make clean, analytics-ready data on demand with no coding or IT services required.”Tweet this: @Naveego Recognized as a Top 30 Most Reputable Company of the Year by The Silicon Review #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #Goldenrecord #Goldenrecordasaservice #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #IoT #Analytics #AI #TransactionaldataAbout NaveegoNaveego®, is a leading provider of cloud-first, distributed data accuracy solutions for seamless, end-to-end data integration and self-service Master Data Management (MDM). The Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform(TM) leverages the Apache open source framework to enable organizations to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time – regardless of its structure or schema. It seamlessly connects to each source whether in the cloud or on-premise and scales effortlessly to ingest data streaming from data lakes, IoT devices and edge services to provide a single, holistic view of all information assets to create analytics ready information and ensure global data health. The solution is easy to install and adopt, and empowers businesses to start taking control of their data in just hours. For more information, call +1-231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter. Contact Information The Ventana Group for Naveego

Sabrina Sanchez

925-785-3014



www.naveego.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Naveego