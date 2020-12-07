Get an Exciting Family Game This Christmas, Try the Nimnik Tumbling Towers; Available on Amazon

Tumbling tower game is filled with excitement, suspense, luck, and has been played in indoor party or a family night and get-together, anytime anywhere for generations, it also helps your kid in creating bond while socializing with family and friends during the game. The game can be played solo to multiplayer as any number of players can join the game and enjoy it. Los Angeles, CA, December 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The season of holidays and fun has just started, it’s a beautiful time of year full of surprises and memorable moments with family and friends. Everyone is preparing for Christmas and celebrate this joyous time filled with shopping, gift-giving, and happiness. Children love to spend the day playing games and sharing their new gifts and toys that Santa Claus gifted them.Why not surprise your kids this Christmas with a NimNik tumbling tower stacking game? NimNik has come up with their very own theme to a stacking game full of colours and animals printed on it instead of numbers and plain wooden blocks, especially for kids. Click on the link to order from Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015M65Z5G The new twist in the game doubles the entertainment, enjoy family time with endless laughter and excitement, give the spark in your kid’s indoor party or gift them as a Christmas present.This theme is educational too as it helps in visualizing animals and colours in a fun way. Stacking games are good for hand-eye coordination and analytical reasoning also improves cognitive skills in kids.NimNik is one of the trusted brands among parents for premium quality baby products, kids' school supplies, educational games, and toys. The latest tumbling tower launched a few months back is made up of the best quality hardwood only, no MDF no harmful chemicals, and plastic is used.The design is durable and strong, with smooth edges and vibrant colours and animals. The game consists of 54 pcs of coloured wooden blocks and 1 dice with animals printed on it. NimNik tumbling tower game makes a great birthday gift, holiday gift, and Christmas gift for kids age 6 years and up.Tumbling tower game is filled with excitement, suspense, luck, and has been played in indoor party or a family night and get-together, anytime anywhere for generations, it also helps your kid in creating bond while socializing with family and friends during the game. The game can be played solo to multiplayer as any number of players can join the game and enjoy it.