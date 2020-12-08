Axiomtek Announces Its 2021 Plan Will Include Increased Focus on Medical Solutions & Customization Services to Serve the Rise in Demand for Medical & Laboratory Equipment

Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release Share Blog

Axiomtek announces its 2021 vision and strategic plan for the medical industry. In its 31st year in business, Axiomtek will strengthen its long-standing commitment in serving medical and laboratory equipment makers and increase its investment in technologies and experienced personnel. Axiomtek has founded Intelligent Medical Solutions (IMS), a division under the Intelligent Design-in Service (IDS) Business Group, to lead its mission.





Axiomtek envisions the needs for better embedded computer technologies for medical device integration and for more efficient medical manufacturing technologies to continue to rise. Top-level personnel and R&D resources have been allocated to support customization services of current and new medical equipment maker customers. In 2021, Axiomtek will offer their medical customers more synergy from partner collaboration, additional resources for innovation and enhanced engineering and account support.



To position itself for future success, Axiomtek has founded Intelligent Medical Solutions (IMS), a division under the Intelligent Design-in Service (IDS) Business Group, implemented key strategic product and service additions and hired experienced personnel to support its growth. Axiomtek product lines include certified medical touch panel PCs, medical box PCs, high performance medical computers, edge AI servers, embedded systems and motherboards for medical and laboratory equipment integration. Its medical solutions have expanded in 2020 to include a standard temperature detection kiosk and customized health facility check-in kiosk. New and highly experienced staff have been hired to undertake continuous innovation for these product lines and to offer expertise in support of customer projects. In terms of services, engineering and customization assistance have been at the core of the company’s competitive advantage and its key differentiation in the medical sector.



“We have a clear vision and a great strategic plan to grow in the medical sector in 2021 and beyond,” said Chiven Fan, Axiomtek head of the IDS Business Group. “Axiomtek will continue to raise the bar in the embedded industry with smart medical solutions that are supported by the latest technology and developed with our customers in mind. We will continue to expand and shape our custom engineering services to ensure complete and best-in-class project support. Our teams are experienced and believe in going above and beyond to get the job done right. We are well-positioned to support any project, regardless of size or complexity, knowing that our customers appreciate the flexibility and configurability of our solutions as well as our exceptional engineering services.”



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co. Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including medical, transportation, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in the City of Industry, CA. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.



