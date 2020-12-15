Simfoni and supplier.io Enter Into Strategic Partnership for Vendor Diversity Analytics

Press Releases Simfoni USA Inc Press Release Share Blog

supplier.io is the leading provider of solutions that enable companies to manage, and grow their supplier diversity programs. Working as a trusted advisor to the Supplier Diversity community, supplier.io’s mission is to support every program by providing innovative and superior end-to-end Supplier Diversity solutions. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology and expert guidance, supplier.io’s customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit Burlingame, CA, December 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Simfoni, a next generation digital solutions provider for procurement analytics and spend automation, and supplier.io, a pioneer in the field of supplier diversity tracking, today announced a strategic partnership to bring Supplier Diversity Analysis in Simfoni to the US market.Simfoni has established itself as a technology innovator in the field of Spend Analytics and is recognized as a Leader in the Spend Matters Solution Map for Procurement and Spend Analytics. The company operates from its headquarters in San Francisco and has an extensive network of clients across the USA, and across many different industries.Executive Chairman Chirag Shah commented, “The events of 2020 have helped organizations find their social conscience. There is now a huge shift in focus toward corporate social responsibility, such as onshoring to strengthen local communities, and supporting minority or disadvantaged segments of our society. Simfoni itself is named after our intent to help organizations operate ‘in harmony’ with their stakeholders and we are always looking for strong partners who share this vision with us.”Jason Stern, Simfoni Analytics CEO added, “Leveraging the supplier.io platform allows us to not only instantly tag vendors according to their diversity demographics, but by linking this with our classifications hierarchy we can also offer roadmaps to customers on what actions they can take to improve their social impact contribution.”“We believe that ready access to detailed metrics amplifies our customers’ supplier diversity efforts. Our partnership with Simfoni enables companies to integrate supplier diversity in their analyses and empower their sourcing teams to grow their purchases with diverse businesses.” - CEO of Supplier.io Neeraj ShahAbout SimfoniSimfoni provides spend analytics and spend automation products to leading global enterprises. Its products employ machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement process, saving customers both time and money in the process. Based in USA, Europe and Middle East, Simfoni works "in harmony" with its customers and their vendor community to improve vendor diversity and other CSR objectives. For more information visit https://simfoni.com About Supplier.iosupplier.io is the leading provider of solutions that enable companies to manage, and grow their supplier diversity programs. Working as a trusted advisor to the Supplier Diversity community, supplier.io’s mission is to support every program by providing innovative and superior end-to-end Supplier Diversity solutions. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology and expert guidance, supplier.io’s customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit https://supplier.io Contact Information Simfoni Limited

