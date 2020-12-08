Avionté Welcomes Christopher Ryan as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

Press Releases Avionte Staffing Software Press Release Share Blog

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit St. Paul, MN, December 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Avionté Staffing Software, a leader in technology solutions for recruiting and staffing professionals , is proud to announce it has appointed Chris Ryan as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer. Christopher Ryan will lead the Strategy and Marketing functions for Avionté.Chris comes to Avionté from ADP, where he served as the VP of Research for Strategic Advisory Services. In that role, Chris provided guidance to ADP’s diverse client base on a broad range of HCM topics, including HR Strategy, Regulatory Risk, and HR Technology. Key areas of focus included U.S. Labor Trends, employment practices, and workforce management. Chris has also written and spoken extensively about part-time and temporary workers, employee retention, gender pay equity, emerging trends in compensation, U.S. labor shortages, and the economic impact of the Affordable Care Act.“Chris's vast experience in HCM and payroll will be a valuable addition to our team,” says Rishabh Mehrotra, Avionté CEO. Chris brings more than three decades of experience of consulting, thought leadership, and corporate experience in Human Capital Management to Avionté.Chris is a graduate of the University of Chicago with a B.A. in physics. Mr. Ryan also holds an MBA in marketing and management policy from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.About AviontéAvionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity that includes powerful ATS, Payroll and billing solutions, and a paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry. For more information, visit www.Avionté.com About Serent CapitalSerent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com Contact Information Avionté Staffing Software

