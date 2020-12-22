Susan Zemser Israel Recognized as an Influential Business Professional by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Susan Zemser

Susan Zemser Israel is one to watch, in style. The previous owner of Entrée Boutique in Port Washington, NY has since ventured to the West Coast to share her love for couture and aesthetics with friends, family, and aspirers alike. During her time as the owner and lead stylist at Entrée, Susan has created a niche for not only developing her client’s impeccable wardrobes, but curating confidence unique to each individual woman, many of whom she gratefully calls friends.



Since refreshing her lifestyle from the East Coast to Newport Beach, CA, the mother of three and leader in the fashion space has proven that opportunity and adventure can strike anywhere. With styling, sales, marketing and operations under her (undeniably chic) belt - Susan is planning for her next endeavor, a shop fit for the Golden State. She ensures that her store will always carry unique styles - from timeless pieces to vacation wear and professional outfits. Susan’s New York customers often reflect that an experience at Susan’s boutique was that of having a fun time with girlfriends. Susan wants her future California clientele to feel the same. With NYC in the rearview for now, anticipation is high for this next chapter in Ms. Zemser Israel’s vogue journey.



In addition to Ms. Zemser Israel’s entrepreneurship, she is also active in raising funds for CMTA and Inspire Napa Valley to benefit Alzheimer’s research development. Previously, she worked at Morgan Shareholder Services and the 92nd Street Y Nursery School, of New York City.



Susan resides in Newport Beach, CA where she spends her leisure time enjoying the company of her three children, Hannah, Elana and Jake. She continues to satisfy adventure through new activities outdoors, sailing, and travel.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

