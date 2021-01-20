Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About New Members

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:



Judi A. Pittman--Healthcare

Kimberly L. Hutton--Healthcare

Heather A. Bryant-McKenney--Healthcare

Aisha M. Muhammad--Music Production

Alex Q. Fair--Education

John Hamm--Education

Gerald L. Earnest--Massage Therapy

Erica R. Lopez--Education

Bryan K. Finch--Biotechnology/Financial

Charles L. Williams--Home Improvement

James P. Leon--Healthcare

Tiffany S. Grant--IT

Ray E. Sansom--Education

Daniel B. Lipton--Publishing

Scout E. Cobb--Healthcare

Lisa M. Bluford--Janitorial

David A. Brandon--Healthcare

Brandon A. Sorto--Construction/Masonry

Willie D. Lamb--Religion

Alfred E. Barroco--Healthcare

Nichole D. Jansen--Financial

Michael Jaffe--Education

Geary A. Macovitz--Flooring

Lateashea L. Foster--Education

Cassie B. Perry--Healthcare

Treosha L. Blue--Marketing

Tammy Thu Nguyen--Healthcare

Venkata S. Puli--Nanomaterials

Anna Byars Melcher--E-Commerce

Mussie (Moses) D. NeGusse--Real Estate

Steven R. Price--Security

Christy M. Eral--Education

Gabriel O.M.J.A. Watts--Food/Baked Goods

Myrtha Lee McKinney--Author

Eric R. Shropshire--Education

Kenneth A. Moody--Automotive

Jaguar Ann King--Music

Stephen M. Liston--Millwork

Glenn E. Anderson II--Cleaning

Tammy Gay Scruggs--Entertainment

Yakelis G. Anzola--Healthcare

Carolee J. Pearce--Retail

Dale E. Hull--Nonprofit

Timothy J. Strosnider--Agriculture

David E. Edgren--Consulting

George D. Markham--Healthcare

Laura E. Davalos--Healthcare

J. Kim Scholes--Legal

Edward D. Iannielli III--Accounting

Renee Powell--Beauty

Tynesha L. Brooks--Food

Sameeh Barkho--Government/Transportation

Patrice L. Hartsfield--Mental Healthcare

Katherine Margaret Dunn--Indian Affairs

Anita D. Taylor--Real Estate

Connie L. Cieker--Restaurant

Gregory S. Zabek DDS, Ph.D.--Dentistry

Charles S. Baraf--Healthcare

John F. Tornese Jr.--Accounting

Michael D. Koenig--Agriculture

Paul N. Wilson--Nonprofit

Charles L. Morgan--Medical Devices

Haydee M. Lojak--Optometry

Robert E. Fitch--Entertainment

Gregory T. Ross--Taxes

Jerry D. Brown--Agriculture

Emma E. Mann-Meginniss--Legal

Marea Hodge--Education

Kareen S. Vazquez--Government/Healthcare

Gisela Fabila--Education

Vicki L. Hollinger-Sieferman--Healthcare

QueenElla Woods--Financial Services

Robert W. Tison--Insurance

Steven A. Thomas--Legal

George Ballew--Financial

Tiffaney N. Cooney--Government/Corrections

Christopher F. Mitchell--Restaurant

Russell D. Pippin--Healthcare

Radhy A. Pena--Real Estate

Thomas R. Howie--Education

Emma E. Mann-Meginniss--Legal

Derrick "Djayvoyn" Beckwith--Media

Abel S. Heiss--Massage Therapy

Maleeka A. Plummer--Human Resources

Ron Asnes--IT

Paul L. Morton--Telecommunications

Juliet Marie Kearney--Insurance

Deborah S. Blevins--Healthcare

William A. Donovan--Government/Education

Jachele Pfeifle--Real Estate

Adrian W. Howard--Music

Valaria L. Griffin--Insurance

Krystina M. Brown--Education

Granvel U. Hopkins Jr.--Publishing

Michael Wright--Education

Benjamin S. Roberts--Signage

Justin N. Budd--Healthcare

Kim Kimball Fale--Education

Daniel F. Prins--Publishing

Nancy Fallas--Healthcare

Jeff L. Hill--Real Estate

Tina M. Barnes--Medical Devices

Carlotta J. Ghafoor--Cemetery

Brenda S. Bruce--Music Education

Morgan L. Laney--Automotive

Jesse Soto--Education

Julie Stone--Sports Education

Gloria C. Russell-Whitten--Healthcare

Yvette Fischer--Healthcare

Iseline Arnoux--Retail/Beauty

Ana Red--Author

Cessaly D. Hutchinson--Real Estate

Stephen C. Ekwuru--Healthcare

Vincent T. Casazza--Real Estate

Elizabeth Sklar Hoyt--Education

Hollie A. Perez--Information Technology

Crystal Rena Dixon--Healthcare

Clifford E. Lovejoy--Government/Military

Molly C. Smith--Human Resources

Kim Clement Marsh--Financial

Monique C. Gosling--Educational Consulting

Yvette Fischer--Healthcare

Phyllis C. Jackson--Retail/Jewelry

Jordan C. Doepke--Food

Lynn Dennis--Information Technology

Curtis J. Kremer--Financial

Benjamin L. Miller--Government/Law Enforcement

Erin Chipman--Healthcare/Staffing

Subir N. Ghosh--E-Commerce/Shipping Supplies

Blair D. Hunt--Healthcare

Annika Black--Restaurant

Louis Bias--Janitorial Service

Sonny Vernell C. Benettie--Religion

Louis A. Dixon--Religion

Charles Alan Prince--Retail/Groceries

Michael J. Pavlovich--Electrical Products

Robert A. Kovalchik--Financial

Jim Shaffer--Education

LaLa Linda Roberts--Retail/Wellness Products

Pam M. Bloom-Pugliese--Healthcare

Charles W. Lovelace--Construction

Tabetha M. Robinson--Government/Healthcare

Maria I. Aviles--Healthcare

Brian Burchfield--Religion

Jack A. Nicholson--Author/Art

Fatima Jaiteh--Healthcare

Twyla L. Styles--Retail/Tires

Patricia Dittle Webb--Education

Paul Levine--Storage/Real Estate

Brandi S. Callum--Nonprofit

Deidre E. Gay-Buggs--Chemicals

Marlene C. Hurd--Education

Therese A. Christopher--Real Estate

Kimberly Kay Jurek--Retail/Health and Wellness Products

Hilda J. Covington--Nonprofit

Denise R. Joh--Food and Beverage

Melissa A. Skinner--Education

George E. Dritsas--Financial

Leslie N. Tucker--Healthcare

Amanda Card--Event Planning

Jerome R. Pittman Jr.--Financial

Heather A. Nemeth--Hospitality

Kimerly A. Boynton--Healthcare

Jeffrey A. Scofield--Real Estate

Charles Lynn Johnson--Government/Law Enforcement

Alyssa B. Bouley--Education

Tamara D. Jones-Jackson--Education

Kari Hutchinson--Real Estate

J. Kimberly Johnson--Healthcare

James C. Young--Catering

Ilayah C.F. Costley--Pharmaceuticals

Diane D. Brown--Education

Kenneth Harris--Financial

Lawrence L. Inks--IT

Danny Porush--Financial

Jonathon B. Hallford--HVAC

Kelvin W. Ridgley--Engineering

Samah Bkhaitan--Education

Brandy N. Landon--Human Services

Beaudin Rosemberg--Legal

Julie A. Currin--Legal

Michael T. Wyatt--Consulting

Joseph I. Shreffler--Telecommunications

David J. Laylon--Agriculture

Wilfrid J. Amisial--Consulting

Derrick E. Brown Sr.--Nonprofit

Zandra D. Harris--Consulting

Devin Bland--Healthcare

William T. Kemp--Chemicals

Melvora Jackson--Government/Healthcare



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



