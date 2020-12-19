Ice Creative Entertainment Brings Back Live Shows This Holiday Season

A small skater run entertainment company has brought back live shows to Nashville this holiday season. Following COVID-19 safety guidelines, Ice Creative Entertainment has been able to successfully lead the industry in getting back to work. Audiences are treated to world class skating, fire tricks, a live host and more. The show can be seen at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center through January 3.





This year, Ice Creative Entertainment is thrilled to bring back their hit Ice Show: A Rockin Christmas on Ice to the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville. The show provides world class entertainment with high level jumps, spins, lifts, throws, back flips, fire tricks, a live host, and more.



Ice Creative Entertainment saw the need for live shows to come back and pursued opening up safely for the holiday season. “Entertainment brings joy to many throughout the year,” says Alex Wilfand, CEO and founder of Ice Creative Entertainment. “I believe this holiday season it was even more important to bring live shows back to provide an escape from the hardships of this year. Our ice show combines impressive tricks, with festive music, and choreographed lighting to provide a complete immersive experience. I am thrilled that we can bring some joy to people’s holiday season.”



In order to get the show open, Ice Creative Entertainment implemented safety measures for both performers and audience members following mask and social distancing guidelines in the city. Audience members are spread out at each show according to these guidelines to make for a safe fun experience. Even the performers wear masks so that everyone involved can remain protected.



The ice show has been popular so far and it is clear live entertainment has been missed. Ice Creative Entertainment hopes that the success of this holiday season will lead to more live entertainment coming back and demonstrate that small businesses can be vital in providing services to local communities.



The Nashville show runs through January 3 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.



About ICE: Ice Creative Entertainment (I.C.E.) is a small minority run all skater run business that provides world class ice shows, stage shows, and more. Founded in 2011 by Olympic level choreographer Alex Wilfand, I.C.E. creates once in a lifetime performances and memories for audiences worldwide. In the past, the company has worked with Walt Disney Company, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Alessia Cara, Tokyo Disneyland, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Marriott Hotels, Dolly Parton Entertainment, and more. Ice Creative Entertainment prides itself in being one of the world leaders in performances where theatrics meet professional athletic feats. Our motto is: the details matter.



