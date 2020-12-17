Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards

For a complete list of winners, links to all the award winning books and more info, please visit Cottage Grove, OR, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NABE, The National Association of Book Entrepreneurs, helping publishers for over 40 years market and promote their books, has just announced the winners of the Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards.These popular awards have been given for over 37 years and honor some of the finest independently-published and small press books in a wide variety of different categories including Children's Interest, Fiction, Novel, Memoir, Self-Help, Health, How-To, Inspirational, Juvenile Fiction, Historical Fiction and many more.Experienced editor-judges at NABE select these books based on book content, quality, writing style, presentation and cover design.For a complete list of winners, links to all the award winning books and more info, please visit www.bookmarketingprofits.com/PinnacleAwardsFall2020.html