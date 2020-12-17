PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange): By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards


Announcing the Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards

Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards
Cottage Grove, OR, December 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NABE, The National Association of Book Entrepreneurs, helping publishers for over 40 years market and promote their books, has just announced the winners of the Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards.

These popular awards have been given for over 37 years and honor some of the finest independently-published and small press books in a wide variety of different categories including Children's Interest, Fiction, Novel, Memoir, Self-Help, Health, How-To, Inspirational, Juvenile Fiction, Historical Fiction and many more.

Experienced editor-judges at NABE select these books based on book content, quality, writing style, presentation and cover design.

For a complete list of winners, links to all the award winning books and more info, please visit www.bookmarketingprofits.com/PinnacleAwardsFall2020.html
Contact Information
NABE
Al Galasso
541-942-7455
Contact
www.bookmarketingprofits.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help