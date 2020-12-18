United Capital Partners Sources $12MM Real Estate Financing Offer

United Capital sources $12MM term debt or high growth venture backed customer.





About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you. Houston, TX, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United Capital Partners sources a $12MM growth capital debt offering for a high growth venture funded customer. Customer operates in the executive residential rental space, within USA. The client required a growth capital debt facility to support the acquisition of real estate to facilitate their growth model. UCP was able to secure an offering that helps support current debt need with the flexibility to scale as the customer continues to find acquisition targets.