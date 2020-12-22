Eric J. Dalius, a Marketing Expert with a Heart of Gold, Helps US-Based Students Reduce Their Tuition Burdens

Eric J Dalius, the renowned entrepreneur and marketing guru, principal behind several successful ventures, has been graced with both personal and financial success. He carries with him the rare talent...a dreamer who consistently achieves concrete financial results.





CORE - Brainchild of a remarkable entrepreneur



In 2002,



- The Marketing expert with a Philanthropic heart



A Marketing degree from Penn State University, along with hard work and achievement helped Eric create and managed several business ventures. These results are there for all to see, with successes he could not have imagined as a young man. His years of dedication helped gain him the grudging respect of both peers and competitors alike. The Eric Dalius Grant loudly displays Eric’s philanthropic heart. It displays his high integrity. It displays that he is a man of his word. He now wants others to achieve the same opportunities and successes he has been able to attain.



That Eric Dalius’ life has been filled with success is no accident to those who have known him longest. For he has always been the man people sought out for answers to issues both small and large. Therefore, it was of no surprise that he chose the wide open opportunities of a career in Marketing. He has always carried his Marketing prowess proudly. He now proudly has shifted direction, finding joy as a budding philanthropist. His immense drive, always on display, is moving him quickly in this new direction quickly. In the infancy of his new passion, he has come to know many students faced with seemingly impossible financial challenges. This is why scholarship has become his chosen philanthropic pursuit. His dream is to help budding entrepreneurs dream, to make certain they do not give up for financial reasons. So, while tuition costs continue to rise at an alarming pace, he is committed to help.



Understanding the grant instructions



Students who seek to apply for the Eric Dalius Grant must submit an essay on the following topic “Funding Challenges Faced by an Entrepreneur and How to Overcome Them.”



The essay must contain approximately 800 words. All applicants must submit their completed essays with all required information (see below) to apply-for-scholarship@ericdaliusgrant.com.



2021 Grant winner:

- All applicants must submit the essay by April 1, 2021

- The winner of the scholarship grant will be declared on April 15, 2021.

- The award winner will receive $1000, paid directly into their financial aid account.



The following details must be submitted via email:



First/Last Name:

Contact Number:

Mailing Address:

Email Address:

University Name:

Date of Graduation (YYYY.MM.DD):

Current GPA:



Grant winner selection procedure



After selection, the Grant winner will receive an email update regarding certification. The name of the awardee will be published on ericdaliusgrant.com. Applicants should make certain to follow accurately follow submission requirements.



In sum, through his position of having attained great personal and financial success, marketing expert Eric J Dalius has chosen to give back. His chosen field of philanthropy is to help United States students facing educational uncertainty due to financial constraints. He wants to play his part by providing grants to those in need of assistance. He wants to impart his own talents to similarly talented young men and women, the next generation of marketing leaders.