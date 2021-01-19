Janet L. Johnson Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Janet L. Johnson

Janet Johnson has over 20 years’ experience in the home healthcare field. She is the owner of Jayla's House of Gems in Humble, Texas. Janet is responsible for overseeing daily operations, home care, dispensing medications, physical therapy, daily care, patient care, and hiring and training staff.



Janet obtained a B.S. in Human Services from Springfield College in 2016. She is a candidate for an M.S. in Mental Health and Wellness with an emphasis on Bereavement from Grand Canyon University in 2021. In her spare time, she enjoys sewing and reading.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Houston, TX, January 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Janet L. Johnson of Houston, Texas has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of home health services. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Janet L. Johnson

Janet Johnson has over 20 years' experience in the home healthcare field. She is the owner of Jayla's House of Gems in Humble, Texas. Janet is responsible for overseeing daily operations, home care, dispensing medications, physical therapy, daily care, patient care, and hiring and training staff.

Janet obtained a B.S. in Human Services from Springfield College in 2016. She is a candidate for an M.S. in Mental Health and Wellness with an emphasis on Bereavement from Grand Canyon University in 2021. In her spare time, she enjoys sewing and reading.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

