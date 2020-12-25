PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Susan McCray

Casting Director, Producer and Radio Host Susan McCray Hosts Club Suzanne a Radio Night Club on KSAV.org


Radio On-Demand Nightclub - Club Suzanne hosted by radio host Susan McCray begins Friday, January 1, 2021 running On-Demand 24/7 on KSAV.org

Los Angeles, CA, December 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- When is the last time you’ve been to a night club? During this crazy time of not being able to mingle with friends to have a drink and enjoy live entertainment, Radio host of Kaleidoscope on KSAV.org Susan McCray, is inviting you to enjoy night club entertainment at the best possible venue - your hone.

Starting Friday, January 1st at 1 p.m. then On-Demand 24/7 you are invited to Club Suzanne featuring the finest in live music entertainment.

Club Suzanne is located at KSAV.org - No need for reservations - Dress Casual - relax and enjoy a night club atmosphere within the comforts of your own home. Here’s good news - since you live at the venue you don’t have to drive home so stay and have one more for the road.

As a casting director/producer, radio host, Susan McCray knows daily life can be a bit crazy and being able to relax and enjoy is important - especially during this time. Being entertained by talented musicians and no cover charge is a dream come true – And you have a reserved place to park.

And listen to Kaleidoscope with Susan McCray every Friday at 7 a.m. on both coasts or On-Demand at KSAV.org.
Contact Information
Ten-K Enterprises
Susan McCray - President
213-248-5171
Contact
susanmccray.net

