Casting Director, Producer and Radio Host Susan McCray Hosts Club Suzanne a Radio Night Club on KSAV.org

Los Angeles, CA, December 25, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- When is the last time you’ve been to a night club? During this crazy time of not being able to mingle with friends to have a drink and enjoy live entertainment, Radio host of Kaleidoscope
on KSAV.org Susan McCray
, is inviting you to enjoy night club entertainment at the best possible venue - your hone.
Starting Friday, January 1st at 1 p.m. then On-Demand 24/7 you are invited to Club Suzanne featuring the finest in live music entertainment.
Club Suzanne is located at KSAV.org - No need for reservations - Dress Casual - relax and enjoy a night club atmosphere within the comforts of your own home. Here’s good news - since you live at the venue you don’t have to drive home so stay and have one more for the road.
As a casting director/producer, radio host, Susan McCray knows daily life can be a bit crazy and being able to relax and enjoy is important - especially during this time. Being entertained by talented musicians and no cover charge is a dream come true – And you have a reserved place to park.
And listen to Kaleidoscope with Susan McCray every Friday at 7 a.m. on both coasts or On-Demand at KSAV.org.