Casting Director, Producer and Radio Host Susan McCray Hosts Club Suzanne a Radio Night Club on KSAV.org

Radio On-Demand Nightclub - Club Suzanne hosted by radio host Susan McCray begins Friday, January 1, 2021 running On-Demand 24/7 on KSAV.org





Starting Friday, January 1st at 1 p.m. then On-Demand 24/7 you are invited to Club Suzanne featuring the finest in live music entertainment.



Club Suzanne is located at KSAV.org - No need for reservations - Dress Casual - relax and enjoy a night club atmosphere within the comforts of your own home. Here’s good news - since you live at the venue you don’t have to drive home so stay and have one more for the road.



As a casting director/producer, radio host, Susan McCray knows daily life can be a bit crazy and being able to relax and enjoy is important - especially during this time. Being entertained by talented musicians and no cover charge is a dream come true – And you have a reserved place to park.



And listen to Kaleidoscope with Susan McCray every Friday at 7 a.m. on both coasts or On-Demand at KSAV.org. Los Angeles, CA, December 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- When is the last time you’ve been to a night club? During this crazy time of not being able to mingle with friends to have a drink and enjoy live entertainment, Radio host of Kaleidoscope on KSAV.org Susan McCray , is inviting you to enjoy night club entertainment at the best possible venue - your hone.Starting Friday, January 1st at 1 p.m. then On-Demand 24/7 you are invited to Club Suzanne featuring the finest in live music entertainment.Club Suzanne is located at KSAV.org - No need for reservations - Dress Casual - relax and enjoy a night club atmosphere within the comforts of your own home. Here’s good news - since you live at the venue you don’t have to drive home so stay and have one more for the road.As a casting director/producer, radio host, Susan McCray knows daily life can be a bit crazy and being able to relax and enjoy is important - especially during this time. Being entertained by talented musicians and no cover charge is a dream come true – And you have a reserved place to park.And listen to Kaleidoscope with Susan McCray every Friday at 7 a.m. on both coasts or On-Demand at KSAV.org.