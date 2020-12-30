Sunday, January 3 Club Suzanne, The Radio Night Club on KSAV.org, Proudly Presents the Beegie Adair Trio - A Great Way to Start 2021

Press Releases Susan McCray Press Release Share Blog

Los Angeles, CA, December 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Once in a while… a musician comes along with impeccable technique, deep understanding of the jazz repertoire, an innate tendency to swing and the rare ability to communicate the heart and soul of a tune to the audience. That musician is Beegie Adair.Beegie Adair's sophisticated jazz performances have made her recordings among the biggest sellers in the jazz genre. With 2 million albums sold and sold out performances internationally, the Beegie Adair Trio is one of the most successful working groups in the world.Club Suzanne - Your new radio nightclub on KSAV.org and club host Susan McCray, invites you to enjoy night club entertainment at the best possible venue - the comforts of your home.Sunday, January 3rd at 1 p.m. then On-Demand 24/7 on ksav.org, you are invited to Club Suzanne Not only a great live show but Ms. McCray will interview Beegie Adair so you can get to know her while performing your favorite songs.Club Suzanne is located at KSAV.org - No need for reservations - Dress Casual - relax and enjoy a night club atmosphere within the comforts of your own home. Here's good news - since you live at the venue you don't have to drive home so stay and have one more for the road.As a casting director/producer, radio host, Susan McCray knows daily life can be a bit crazy. Being able to relax and enjoy top live entertainment without rushing around to get to a venue and then trying to find a parking spot means everything Being entertained by talented musicians - no cover charge - is a dream come true.And don't forget to listen to Susan McCray's Kaleidoscope every Friday at 7 a.m. on both coasts or On-Demand 24/7 on KSAV.org.

