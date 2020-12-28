Vocal Star Music Showcase Brings Hope and Inspiration to the Music Industry at the End of a Very Difficult Year for Artists

Press Releases KNEKT Press Release Share Blog

Vocal Star, the first multi-talent music agency of its kind, dedicated to providing all the tools, exposure, connections, and actions necessary to succeed in the music industry has revolutionized the traditional music showcase with a global tele stream of their 2nd Virtual Music Showcase. Thru Music which is the most powerful medium in the world, lets us step into 2021 with hope and purpose. The show is hosted by: George Caceres, James Maslow, Justin Guarini and Kim Caldwell.



“In a time of desperation where we feel lost as a world, I believe that every situation can turn to an opportunity. We have re-invented ourselves as an online platform with the help of KNKT TV and we can show the world that yes! we win as artists, we can express our homes, we can all connect and you will witness a world united through music.” -George Caceres, Executive Producer & Creator - Vocal Star



The artists participating have accessed what’s inside of them to help create a magical event full of inspiration, hope and recognize that we are bigger and better than what surrounds us.



“I am honored to be working with George and the Vocal Star team on such an amazing event for upcoming talent in the music industry, when I saw the music video I was moved beyond words.” -Kent Speakman, CEO & Producer, KNEKT TV “This is a winning combination of the core values we built KNEKT around.”



KNEKT.tv is focused on improving the world by connecting audiences with shows that inspire, and bring awareness to social causes as well as enhancing and enriching the lives of its viewers with informative health and wellness content.



To watch the show, visit



Contact:

Elisabeth Recheis

MultiMedia Expert - KNEKT.tv

(805) 635 - 8123

1010 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90017



About Vocal Star

The first music talent agency of its kind — a multi-talent agency dedicated to providing all the tools, exposure, connections, and actions necessary to succeed in the music industry.



@VocalStarWorld



About KNEKT

KNEKT.tv is a Los Angeles based live production company producing world class live and pre-recorded HD broadcasts from exclusive events, concerts, performances, charity galas, fundraisers and red carpet shows. Clients & partners range from top charting recording artists to Fortune 500 Companies and charities. KNEKT provides cutting edge HD live broadcasting services as well as non-broadcast recorded content, feature film and television production. KNEKT partners with agencies, brands and event producers to create the next level of fully integrated branded entertainment content, on premise activations, and in-video stream advertising during our live and pre-recorded television events.



Elisabeth Recheis

805.635.8123



www.KNEKT.tv



