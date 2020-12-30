PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
NobleSpirit Partners with Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History


NobleSpirit is proud to have been selected as the official event sponsor for the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History in 2021.

Pittsfield, NH, December 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Announcing an exciting new partnership between NobleSpirit and the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History. NobleSpirit is proud to have been selected as the official event sponsor for The Spellman Museum in 2021.

These two organizations have enjoyed a long and flourishing relationship, with the Spellman Executive Director, Joe Mullin, appearing as a guest on Conversations with Philatelists, which is co-hosted by NobleSpirit vice president, Michael Cortese. This new partnership will not only further strengthen an already prospering professional relationship, but also benefit the philatelic community greatly.

Located in Weston, MA, The Spellman Museum first opened in 1963, and is home to many interesting exhibits of postal history. The museum hosts events throughout the year to benefit the public, including philatelic symposiums, various stamp shows, youth programs, and special featured exhibits.

NobleSpirit is excited to take part in this partnership and contribute to events that will educate and engage the philatelic community both young and old.

“It is a thrill to partner with our good friends at the Spellman Museum. Each and every day, their efforts make a huge difference in the hobby as they cultivate new generations of young collectors. It is humbling to be a part of such an experience.” – Joseph Cortese, President of NobleSpirit

NobleSpirit is an internationally known business with more than 45 years of experience dealing in rare stamps, coins and collectibles. Servicing 150,000+ customers in over 76 countries, NobleSpirit is eBay’s #1 no reserve high volume Platinum Powerseller of coins, stamps and collectibles.
Contact Information
NobleSpirit
Joseph Cortese
603-435-6672
Contact
https://www.noblespirit.com/

