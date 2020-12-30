TruDecision Appoints Auto Finance Veteran David Knightly to the Role of Chief Revenue Officer

Press Releases TruDecision Inc. Press Release Share Blog

solutions@trudecision.com Irving, TX, December 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that David Knightly, a seasoned auto finance executive, will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer. TruDecision, a fintech company providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders, has experienced significant growth over the last year and looks to Knightly to take control of the company’s continued expansion. Mr. Knightly brings over 27 years of experience in the auto industry and has a highly successful track record with companies such as Onyx Acceptance, Capital One Auto Finance, Innovate and Exeter Finance.“We are thrilled to have someone of David’s caliber on our team,” said Daniel Parry, Chief Executive Officer of TruDecision. “The idea of a chief revenue officer involves far more than sourcing new customers. It is fundamentally about helping all of our client’s successfully grow their business. As such, it is imperative to have a leader aligned directly with the success of each of our lenders. As a former client of TruDecision, he brings the unique experience of having deployed our tools and teaching his operations team how to use them to drive bottom-line results.”In 2018, TruDecision launched the first of its kind analytic platform-as-a-service, where sophisticated tools are rapidly developed and deployed to meet each lender’s unique needs. The company offers solutions related to originations, credit quality, closure rate, pricing, and collections optimization. “I am excited to join the TruDecision team. I look forward to helping all of our clients achieve great success in the coming year,” said Knightly. “Having been a client of the company made me a true believer in the impact of TruDecision’s product line.”About TruDecisionTruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, collections models and customized decisioning APIs. For more information, reach out to solutions@trudecision.com or visit www.trudecision.com.ContactsDaniel ParryCEO TruDecision817.778.9944solutions@trudecision.com Contact Information TruDecision Inc.

