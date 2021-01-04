Press Releases We Buy Records Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from We Buy Records: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: We Buy Records All-Vinyl Record Store Coming to Westchester, Illinois

We Buy Records, an all-vinyl record store, is set to open on Roosevelt Road in Westchester, IL in 2021. An original opening date of Spring 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic. They will buy and sell strictly used vinyl records (LPs and 45s), with a special focus on soul, jazz, funk, dance, and rock music.





Owners Andy Noble and Brian Cote used the delay to purchase thousands more hard-to-find vinyl LPs and 45s to add to their opening stock. We Buy Records will focus on used records exclusively, mainly covering 1960s to present day rock, soul, jazz, disco, new wave, blues, and dance music genres.



As inferred by their name, the owners say a large focus of their business will be buying used record collections both at the store and by making house calls to sellers with larger collections. Co-owner Noble says it isn’t uncommon for them to see collections as large as 10,000 LPs or as small as five to ten 7" singles in the same week.



Keep updated on their progress here:

https://g.page/we-buy-records-chicago



We Buy Records

10233 W Roosevelt Rd.

Westchester, IL 60154

(800)876-7432 Chicago, IL, January 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- We Buy Records, a strictly vinyl record store with a flagship location in Milwaukee, is set to open its second shop on Roosevelt Road in Westchester, IL in 2021. An original opening date of Spring 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic.Owners Andy Noble and Brian Cote used the delay to purchase thousands more hard-to-find vinyl LPs and 45s to add to their opening stock. We Buy Records will focus on used records exclusively, mainly covering 1960s to present day rock, soul, jazz, disco, new wave, blues, and dance music genres.As inferred by their name, the owners say a large focus of their business will be buying used record collections both at the store and by making house calls to sellers with larger collections. Co-owner Noble says it isn’t uncommon for them to see collections as large as 10,000 LPs or as small as five to ten 7" singles in the same week.Keep updated on their progress here:We Buy Records10233 W Roosevelt Rd.Westchester, IL 60154(800)876-7432 Contact Information We Buy Records

Brian Cote

800-876-7432



https://webuyrecordsusa.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from We Buy Records