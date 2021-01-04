PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
We Buy Records

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from We Buy Records: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

We Buy Records All-Vinyl Record Store Coming to Westchester, Illinois


We Buy Records, an all-vinyl record store, is set to open on Roosevelt Road in Westchester, IL in 2021. An original opening date of Spring 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic. They will buy and sell strictly used vinyl records (LPs and 45s), with a special focus on soul, jazz, funk, dance, and rock music.

We Buy Records All-Vinyl Record Store Coming to Westchester, Illinois
Chicago, IL, January 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- We Buy Records, a strictly vinyl record store with a flagship location in Milwaukee, is set to open its second shop on Roosevelt Road in Westchester, IL in 2021. An original opening date of Spring 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic.

Owners Andy Noble and Brian Cote used the delay to purchase thousands more hard-to-find vinyl LPs and 45s to add to their opening stock. We Buy Records will focus on used records exclusively, mainly covering 1960s to present day rock, soul, jazz, disco, new wave, blues, and dance music genres.

As inferred by their name, the owners say a large focus of their business will be buying used record collections both at the store and by making house calls to sellers with larger collections. Co-owner Noble says it isn’t uncommon for them to see collections as large as 10,000 LPs or as small as five to ten 7" singles in the same week.

Keep updated on their progress here:
https://g.page/we-buy-records-chicago

We Buy Records
10233 W Roosevelt Rd.
Westchester, IL 60154
(800)876-7432
Contact Information
We Buy Records
Brian Cote
800-876-7432
Contact
https://webuyrecordsusa.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from We Buy Records
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help