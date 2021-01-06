PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Retirement Plan Advisors

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Retirement Plan Advisors: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

RPA Publishes Analysis of Stable Value Funds in Participant‐Directed Retirement Plans


White paper, Stable Value: A Risk-Free Dilemma, explores the appropriate use of fixed/stable value funds in defined contribution retirement plans.

Chicago, IL, January 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In Retirement Plan Advisors (RPA)’s newest white paper, Chief Investment Officer Kip Robbins, CFA, and President Josh Schwartz, AIF, discuss the appropriate use of fixed/stable value funds in participant-directed defined contribution retirement plans.

If a plan participant wants a balanced portfolio of 60% equities and 40% fixed income, how much of the 40% should be in stable value versus bond funds? What are the relative risks? What about returns? How do stable value and bond funds behave in a diversified portfolio over time?

“Stable value funds frequently hold the largest investment allocation in a participant-directed retirement plan – particularly in a nonprofit or public sector plan, where participation is wholly voluntary,” said Joshua Schwartz, President at Retirement Plan Advisors. “However, RPA’s research shows that a core bond strategy provides better risk-adjusted performance in a balanced portfolio.”

Stable Value: A Risk-Free Dilemma is available now, at no charge, by visiting https://info.retirementplanadvisors.com/stable-value-funds-white-paper

About Retirement Plan Advisors:
A federally registered investment adviser, Retirement Plan Advisors (RPA) specializes in providing plan design, consulting services, and investment advice to public sector employers and employees. With offices across the country, RPA currently serves 650+ governmental retirement plans with over 71,000 participants and $4.3 billion in plan assets.
Contact Information
Retirement Plan Advisors
Justin Brink
312-701-1100
Contact
www.retirementplanadvisors.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Retirement Plan Advisors
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help