New Dating App for Dog Lovers to Find Love FetchaDate - Where Pet Lovers Meet

A new dating app where you connect over what you both already love, pets. Fetchadate is where single pet lovers find a date based on a game of "fetch" as their WingPet makes the introduction. Here the odds are in your favor because no one can resist swiping right on a pet. Dating is mysterious and fun as your pet leaves clues about you in "fetch Who’s Behind." Swipe right to see if you’re a match. No pet, no problem. Choose a virtual pet to break the ice and go chat.





“On FetchaDate, our pet-forward profiles offer a more honest bring-your-whole-self approach to dating,” says Sheryl Matthys, founder of the pet-dating app. “You can tell a lot about a person through their pet, and that makes for better matches.”



No pet? No problem! On FetchaDate, singles can choose from a variety of virtual pet images that best represent their lifestyles from a dog, cat, horse, bird, pig, snake, and more. They give their virtual pet a name and "Fetch 3" personality attributes from a predetermined list. Human user profiles feature their names; ages; locations; mottos; professions; about themselves; and fetch 5 interests and personality attributes from a list.



While FetchaDate offers a free version, subscribers can unlock enhanced features like a weekly "Leader of the Pack" Profile Boost and add up to four pets. The upgrade gives the person’s "WingPet" higher priority in the “fetch Who’s Behind” game, increasing their opportunity to be seen.



“Since pets are natural icebreakers, subscribers meet the ‘pack’ right from the start in the ‘fetch Who’s Behind’ game,” says Matthys. “Your pet making your introduction before you’re seen is mysterious as the pet gives clues about you enticing users to tap to reveal more.”



FetchaDate can be downloaded in the Apple Store and Google Play.



