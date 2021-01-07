ABD Appoints Dereick Wood as Senior Vice President of National Claims Services and Client Engagement for Its Executive Risk Solutions Practice

Press Releases ABD Insurance and Financial Services Press Release Share Blog

Headquartered in San Mateo, ABD has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 350 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit: San Francisco, CA, January 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ABD Insurance and Financial Services (ABD) announced today that it has hired Dereick Wood as the Senior Vice President of National Claims Services and Client Engagement for its Executive Risk Solutions (ERS) National Practice. Wood will assist public and private company clients with coverage advocacy and claims services related to Directors & Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Fiduciary Liability, and Financial Institutions.“Dereick has a demonstrated commitment to client service. He has more than a decade of experience handling complex claims at two prominent insurance carriers, as well as sought-after leadership in policymaking and implementation,” said ABD’s ERS National Practice Leader, Deirdre Finn , to whom Wood will report. “We are excited to welcome him to The ABD Team. Dereick’s intimate knowledge of the claims process and unparalleled energy will only serve to enhance the expanding pool of services we provide to clients.”“At a time when financial institutions and other businesses are facing increasing scrutiny in complex matters due to COVID-19-related loans and stimulus efforts, Dereick’s skills and experience will provide an additional boost to our ERS Practice,” said ABD Chairman Brian Hetherington . “We’re excited to draw on his insight as we continue to develop the most effective means for corporate leaders to identify risks and minimize liability.”Wood joins ABD from Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, where he spent four years as Assistant Vice President of Executive and Professional Lines Claims, responsible for the handling and oversight of complex D&O, Financial Institutions, and Transactional Liability claims. Previously, Wood spent nine years as a Senior Complex Claims Director for American International Group’s Financial Lines Division, and, prior to AIG, worked as an attorney handling consumer protection, antitrust, and financial fraud cases. Wood holds a J.D. from William & Mary School of Law in Williamsburg, VA and a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University.“In addition to its stellar market reputation and commitment to client service, I am excited to engage with ABD’s infinite-minded leadership and experience the company’s diverse, inclusive culture, and commitment to work-life balance,” said Wood, who will be based out of ABD’s New York office. “I look forward to working with Deirdre and the other talented members of the ERS team.”ABD’s ERS Practice draws on deep and varied resources to design comprehensive solutions for global corporate leaders and board members seeking to protect their reputations and livelihoods. The group’s dedicated management liability professionals, certified risk managers, attorneys and claims advocates collaborate to provide the best possible outcomes for thousands of public and private clients and assist numerous companies through initial public offerings.About ABDABD Insurance and Financial Services provides risk management, insurance brokerage, human resources, and retirement consulting services. Our advisors offer guidance and craft innovative solutions to help address risk for clients of varying sizes, growth stages, and industries.Headquartered in San Mateo, ABD has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 350 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit: www.theABDteam.com Contact Information ABD Insurance and Financial Services

Jane Paolucci

415-307-4081



www.theabdteam.com



