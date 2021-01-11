Sports Garten Network Kills Media Darlings in Battle for Wagering Clout

Press Releases Sports Garten Network Press Release Share Blog

Sports Garten Network (SGN) is a multi-platform sports talk and on-air content provider. SGN offers programming that provides fans up-to-the-minute sports news, updates and commentary with scores, highlights, analysis, wagering intelligence and features. SGN's flagship program Wanna Bet?! is a weekday show offered in 1-4 hour segments. Additional broadcast programming includes SGN's Wanna Bet?! Weekend Edition, Best Bets, Betting Bytes, Better Bettor, Wagering Week, The Night Cappers, Bookmakers, RotoMill Fantasy Show, line movements, weather forecasts and injury reports. Founded by CEO Gary Pollakusky together with veteran sports host and pro handicapper Tom Barton, SGN is dedicated to providing fans with intelligent and relevant conversation about sports and wagering, from fantasy leagues to daily odds and betting lines. For more information about SGN content and sponsorship opportunities, visit New York, NY, January 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sports Garten Network (SGN), the syndicated sports betting content provider founded by executive producer Gary Pollakusky and on-air host Tom Barton, is leaving the big-name media players in the dust in the battle for credibility.Barton’s overall record picking against the spread (ATS) in 2020 was 56-32, for a winning percentage of 64%. According to NFLPickwatch , the top sports media personalities and content platforms in the country topped out at 57.8% ATS, led by the New York Post. SGN and Barton are betting that his winning numbers will take the upstart network, currently on 100 radio stations nationwide, into the elite ranks.With the legalization of sports wagering expanding nationwide, there has been an explosion of media programming trying to keep up with demand. Marquee media personalities like Fox Sport’s Colin Cowherd, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and ESPN’s Chris "The Bear" Fallica, are touting their ATS picks like it's must-see TV. The problem is that most bettors don't know if the content is worth their time.At 39-39-2, Cowherd’s 2020 NFL winning percentage was a push. Simmons did better at 29-20-2 (59%). Fallica, ESPN's No. 1 college football handicapper, went 22-21-2 this season, at one point losing 11 games in a row. ESPN sports wagering shows The Chalk and The Opening Line feature eight analysts who ended up with winning percentages between 38-56% in 2020.“Sports betting programming is entertainment, first and foremost, but if you’re going to bet your hard-earned money, you want credible information, and our season-long winning percentage proves that we’re giving our listeners winning insights,” said Barton. “Sports Garten creates show formats that allow us to show off our handicapping skills, helping listeners, while also delivering an entertaining experience for the everyday sports fan."In addition to his 64% overall success rate in 2020, Barton ended the NFL regular season 13-4 (76%) with his Sunday Best Bets selections.“There is a gold rush underway in sports media right now trying to deliver content for the growing number of bettors around the country,” said Pollakusky. “Not only is Tom a veteran Las Vegas sports player and handicapper, he is a consummate pro on the air, which gives us an advantage over all the shows popping up now that may be funny or outrageous but won’t help you win.”Pollakusky insists SGN has a special appeal to bettors who want to make money by learning how to make their own winning picks, tuning in for Barton’s analysis, not just his final selections. Barton helps SGN stand out with unmatched wagering intelligence, sharing his process for identifying money-making bets.“The best thing about all these media personalities talking about betting, is that their picks are on record, whether it’s TV, radio or in print,” said Barton, “so there’s no going back and changing your numbers – it’s out there for the world to see, and that’s good for us.”About Sports Garten NetworkSports Garten Network (SGN) is a multi-platform sports talk and on-air content provider. SGN offers programming that provides fans up-to-the-minute sports news, updates and commentary with scores, highlights, analysis, wagering intelligence and features. SGN's flagship program Wanna Bet?! is a weekday show offered in 1-4 hour segments. Additional broadcast programming includes SGN's Wanna Bet?! Weekend Edition, Best Bets, Betting Bytes, Better Bettor, Wagering Week, The Night Cappers, Bookmakers, RotoMill Fantasy Show, line movements, weather forecasts and injury reports. Founded by CEO Gary Pollakusky together with veteran sports host and pro handicapper Tom Barton, SGN is dedicated to providing fans with intelligent and relevant conversation about sports and wagering, from fantasy leagues to daily odds and betting lines. For more information about SGN content and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.sportsgarten.com Contact Information Charles Upchurch

