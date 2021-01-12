Bookies Offering More NFL Playoff and Super Bowl Player Betting Options

Press Releases PayPerHead Press Release Share Blog

Caesars Entertainment and MGM have also noticed the rise in sports betting and are ramping up. Caesars purchased William-Hill, one of the United Kingdom’s most popular sportsbook organizations, for $4 billion. Furthermore, MGM is currently in talks to buy UK company Ladbrokes for $11 billion.



PayPerHead, the gambling software leader for individual business owners, recently released a Prime Player Props platform where sports bettors can access the platform and wager on individual player performances. Nate Johnson, the company’s product manager, stated, “PayPerHead wanted to unveil Prime Player Props before the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl so bookies can offer more.”



The average wagered worldwide on the Super Bowl is $6 billion. Every indication points to Super Bowl LV on February 7, breaking the $6 billion threshold and Johnson wanted to ensure their customers could offer all sports betting options on the big game. “But it’s not just the Super Bowl,” Johnson said. “Our agents can provide sports options on playoff games, like how many yards Tom Brady or Drew Brees throws. Basketball props are available as well. A player can wager on how many points James Harden scores, or whether Russell Westbrook gets a triple-double.”



PayPerHead recently added a premium casino, two live dealer options, and in-game betting platforms to their suite of offerings. Prime Player Props is another addition that Johnson is sure will help their agents increase action. Johnson said that a sportsbook agent makes more money the longer players stick to their platforms. “The goal as a pay per head agent is to keep players on your digital platforms. The longer they stick to your platforms, the more action they deliver. The more action they deliver, the more wagers they make, the more money the agent makes.”



By offering everything a larger company can offer, bettors have no reason to leave a PayPerHead agent’s online sportsbook. "Our agents can now offer everything surrounding a single game. A player that wagers on a team to cover the spread can also wager on individual performances before the game. Then during the game, they can make in-game bets while watching the game in the Live+ software."



Per Johnson, prime platforms have led to a 15% increase in wagering activity. Some of PayPerHead’s other customers have seen an even higher increase. “Some of our agents have seen a 30% rise in action after adopting premium platforms,” he said.



Johnson added that it’s all about providing value to PayPerHead’s customers. “The more value we give our clients, the more value they can give to their customers. The more money they make, the more money we make. At PayPerHead, we truly see our clients as partners.”



San Jose, Costa Rica, January 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Most analysts believe the U.S. is in the middle of a sports betting boom. American bettors wagered $2.1 billion on sports in August 2020, representing a 90.2% increase from the same month in 2019. Companies like PayPerHead provide sportsbook software that allows individual operators to compete with larger organizations. As sports betting rises in popularity, the company believes its clients are in a position to capitalize.

PayPerHead is the leading choice for serious bookies. The company's Agent Payment Solution (APS) is the only platform in the PPH sportsbook industry that allows for online collections and payments. Bookies can offer their players a racebook, a premium digital casino, a sportsbook with over 80+ leagues, and an in-game betting platform. The option exists for bookmakers to add a Premium Casino, Premium Live Dealer, Premium Player Props, and the Live+ betting platform with game trackers and video streams. PayPerHead also has a best in industry referral program so agents can add to their profitability and prides itself on providing industry-leading, top-class customer service with over 20 years of experience.

