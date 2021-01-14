Davizi Launches Wide Range Diamond Jewelry Collection at Its Online Store

Press Releases Davizi Jewels Press Release Share Blog

Davizi, an American jewelry brand renowned for its premium and high-quality ornaments, has recently announced the launch of a new assortment of fine diamond jewelry at its online store.





About Davizi

New York, NY, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As intimated by the brand's representatives, the fine collection of jewelry is not limited to any particular offerings category. The inclusion of the new additions at the ecommerce store is for all the offered categories at the online shop, including rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, pendants, bangles, bands and gemstones.One brand associate at Davizi, Regal Daws, commenting on the new collection of premium jewelry, stated, "The brand has launched a wide range of jewelry of modern designs. This jewelry collection is for all age groups, including young girls and mature ladies. The company has diamond jewelry that customers can gift to their loved ones and flaunt on various occasions, including weddings, parties, and daily wear. The new collection is definitely a sight for all the ladies who have a predilection for all the fine things in life."Further commenting on the changes Davizi has brought in with the new collection, he further stated, "Unlike our previous assortments, this collection of jewelry can be ordered as per the specifications of our customers. They can choose the carat weight, as well as the warranty they want with their purchase."At present, Davizi offers four different warranty choices for customers. These include a diamond appraisal, 3-year warranty, 10-year warranty, and a lifetime warranty for the artifact purchased.Maximus Steele, a supply chain executive at Davizi, stated, "The new arrivals are in line with the expansion policy currently being pursued by the company. For years, Davizi has been the star attraction at 36 west. Quite recently, the plan to go online worked like a charm. We're getting unprecedented orders, the demand is booming, and our plan to go beyond New York and expand across the states is currently underway.""This addition of the finest quality diamond jewelry is the stepping stone in that direction. We're now opening up the options to a greater audience by targeting one segment of the market. Our craftsmanship is getting better by the day. In the coming years, it is prospective that we might become the best shop for diamond jewelry online and offline in the United States of America," he further added.The officials also commented on the company's retention policies to engage, convert, and retain more customers. The plan mainly focused on pursuing free shipping, a money-back guarantee and a 30-day return rule for all the online shop orders.About DaviziDavizi is a New-York based diamond jewelry store. The brand sells a wide variety of diamond jewels, including rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, bangles, bands, pendants, and gemstones. Along with its brick and mortar situated at 36th West, 47th street, it also operates online and aims to expand beyond borders in the coming years.

Keith Dycus

800-504-0454



https://davizi.com/



