National Early Literacy Nonprofit Organization Welcomes New Members to Board of Directors

About Reach Out and Read: Founded in 1989 at Boston Medical Center, Reach Out and Read is an evidence-based, national, nonprofit organization that gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together. Nationally, Reach Out and Read’s 33,000 pediatric clinicians served 4.5 million children and shared 7 million books at 6,100 program sites around the country over the last year. Boston, MA, January 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Reach Out and Read welcomes new board members, Laura Bailet, Ph.D., Nathan Chomilo, MD, Nia Heard-Garris, MD, MSc, and Paul LeBlanc to the national, early literacy organization’s Board of Directors.“We are thrilled to welcome four outstanding and committed individuals to the Reach Out and Read Board of Directors. Laura, Nate, Nia, and Paul each bring unique perspectives that will further our mission and help us deepen our impact on children and families across the country,” said Curtis Gray, chair of the Reach Out and Read Board of Directors.- Laura Bailet is a seasoned educator that cares deeply about early literacy intervention for families with young children. Her background includes research in the fields of neuroscience, child development, and education. Laura’s perspective on the intersection of health and education will be a great addition to Reach Out and Read’s research opportunities.- By joining the National Board of Directors, Nate Chomilo expands on his relationship with Reach Out and Read, which has included his role as Minnesota’s Medical Director, National Medical Advisory Board, and a practicing pediatrician. Nate’s current role as Minnesota’s Medicaid Medical Director will also provide insight into public policy creation for the welfare of children.- Nia Heard-Garris believes in using research to better inform clinical practice and policy that supports children, their families, and their communities. Nia’s expertise as a physician-investigator and Chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Minority Health, Equity, and Inclusion section will inform Reach Out and Read’s continued work on racial equity and the impact on the children and families we serve.- And Paul LeBlanc brings nearly four decades of sales, marketing, and management experience to his role on the board but more importantly is Paul’s work as a family community advocate for the children and families impacted by the Reach Out and Read mission.Learn more about their respective backgrounds on our website at www.reachoutandread.org About Reach Out and Read: Founded in 1989 at Boston Medical Center, Reach Out and Read is an evidence-based, national, nonprofit organization that gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together. Nationally, Reach Out and Read’s 33,000 pediatric clinicians served 4.5 million children and shared 7 million books at 6,100 program sites around the country over the last year. Contact Information Reach Out and Read

