Massachusetts Pharmacists Association Welcomes Maureen Judkins, Pharm.D., RPh as President

The Massachusetts Pharmacists Association held its Annual Awards and Installation Banquet on December 16, 2020 and welcomed Ashland resident Maureen Judkins, PharmD as its 2020-2021 President.





MPhA welcomed their 134th President Maureen Judkins, PharmD, RPh. Dr. Judkins is a community pharmacist for CVS Health and is part of their Target team since relocating to Massachusetts from Colorado in 2017. She resides in Ashland with her husband Matthew and dog Hipster.



Maureen received her PharmD from The University of Wyoming. She also has a Masters in Kinesiology and Health from UWYO where she completed her assistantship and lectured for three years. Prior to her relocation she was the Pharmacy Manager of Summit View Medical Commons, a non-profit subsidiary of Banner Health.



Maureen is passionate about educating the public on the critical role pharmacists play in their health care as well as promoting the importance of membership to MPhA for all pharmacists in Massachusetts.



As of January 1, 2021 Registered Pharmacists in Massachusetts are finally recognized in the general laws as health care providers, a symbolic step for pharmacists who have been advocating for this for nearly a decade.



Recognizing the efforts of MPhA in filing and seeking support for the bill, Dr. Judkins added, "It is only when we all have a unified voice that our concerns and contributions will be truly recognized by our state representatives. MPhA works hard to be that voice for our profession, and we can't do it alone."



When asked how she feels about the importance of supporting the advancement of the profession through MPhA, she stated, "It's never been more important than right now for us all to join forces and be members and contributors to the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association. If you are already a member, thank you. I encourage you to invite all of your colleagues and coworkers to also join."



The mission of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA) is to unite and enhance the profession of pharmacy and the practice standards of all its practitioners, while promoting public health through education, discussion, and legislation.



