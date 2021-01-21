CEO of SureFire Digital Media Launches New Software for Local Business Owners

Sean Matheis, Founder of SureFire Digital Media, has partnered with some of the greatest developers on the planet to offer software that is helping thousands of local business owners thrive during the recent economic shutdowns. SureFire Reviews has been launched to help Local Business Owners rank #1 on Google.





Sean has been part of some of the most innovative technology projects to hit the Insurance, Real Estate, Mortgage, and Digital Advertising Industries in recent history. This is coming off the back of a recent SEC announcement that financial services agents can now use reviews and testimonials as part of their marketing campaigns.



Millions of business owners have been hit with economic hardship due to shutdowns on the local and national level. This has caused consumers to rely on Google searches more now than ever before.



As a result of the economy, local search is up 276% so that consumers can figure out what local businesses are open, what hours they are open, what services they are providing, etc.



Business owners showing up on local searches is more important than it's ever been. In response, Google has also updated their search algorithm to heavily rely on local businesses' Google My Business online reputation. SureFire created what they have dubbed The Review Genie and it has been launched to help Local Business Owners rank #1 on Google.



The Review Genie Software is an automated software that will quickly rank the business using Reputation Management getting reviews with SEO rich reviews. The software is designed to quickly reach all past customers that didn't review the business prior, on autopilot. The Review Genie system also provides companies with 1-Touch rating widget, QR codes, email and text invites to make the process easy for consumers.



The system has a 96% success rate of getting local businesses ranked on the 1st page of search results for the most relevant keywords in less than 30 days. The service couldn't have come at a better time for business owners who need more local customers.



Visit their website for more information & stats about the Google search updates. Dallas, TX, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sean Matheis, Founder of SureFire Digital Media has partnered with some of the greatest developers on the planet to offer a software that is helping thousands of local business owners thrive during the recent economic shutdowns.Sean has been part of some of the most innovative technology projects to hit the Insurance, Real Estate, Mortgage, and Digital Advertising Industries in recent history. This is coming off the back of a recent SEC announcement that financial services agents can now use reviews and testimonials as part of their marketing campaigns.Millions of business owners have been hit with economic hardship due to shutdowns on the local and national level. This has caused consumers to rely on Google searches more now than ever before.As a result of the economy, local search is up 276% so that consumers can figure out what local businesses are open, what hours they are open, what services they are providing, etc.Business owners showing up on local searches is more important than it's ever been. In response, Google has also updated their search algorithm to heavily rely on local businesses' Google My Business online reputation. SureFire created what they have dubbed The Review Genie and it has been launched to help Local Business Owners rank #1 on Google.The Review Genie Software is an automated software that will quickly rank the business using Reputation Management getting reviews with SEO rich reviews. The software is designed to quickly reach all past customers that didn't review the business prior, on autopilot. The Review Genie system also provides companies with 1-Touch rating widget, QR codes, email and text invites to make the process easy for consumers.The system has a 96% success rate of getting local businesses ranked on the 1st page of search results for the most relevant keywords in less than 30 days. The service couldn't have come at a better time for business owners who need more local customers.Visit their website for more information & stats about the Google search updates.