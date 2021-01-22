XTIVIA Partners with Leading Work OS, monday.com, to Create Innovative Solutions for Any Kind of Work

Press Releases XTIVIA, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

“Partnering with monday.com is an incredible opportunity for us to enhance our solutions and give clients the gift of superior customer experience with monday.com’s Work OS,” said Amir Shalev, Vice President of Software Licensing at XTIVIA. “Many of our customers are looking for ways to visualize their data effectively and analyze, innovate and execute campaigns - monday.com answers that call.”



monday.com is an open platform in which anyone can create the solutions they need for any kind of work, helping businesses structure organization-wide communication and workflow execution. With both low-code and no-code application creation capabilities, organizations can leverage enterprise data analytics, application integrations, dashboard views, workflow automations and so much more for strategic implementation of business operations.



As a leader in data unification and utilization, XTIVIA’s services will go hand-in-hand with monday.com to deliver operational efficiency and fuel digital transformation for businesses across all verticals.



“XTIVIA brings tremendous expertise to our new partnership,” says Alexandra Detweiler, Director, North America Channel Partnerships at monday.com. “Together, we aim to better align with our customers' needs and provide tailored solutions so teams can focus on maximizing their impact, solving problems faster, adapting as needed and continually improving, especially in today’s distributed work environment.”



Managing work across entire companies, eliminating silos and refining communication are vital parts of successful digital transformation. Through their partnership, XTIVIA and monday.com will help their customers accelerate these initiatives and maximize team productivity.



About XTIVIA

XTIVIA is an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm that understands the importance of business outcomes, mission-critical data, and IT infrastructure. As trusted industry thought leaders, XTIVIA is committed to providing integrated technology solutions and software licensing services that deliver measurable results. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas and Virginia.



About monday.com

monday.com is a Work OS where anyone can create the solutions they need to run every aspect of their work. The open platform connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work, while creating an environment of transparency in business.



