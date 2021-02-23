Anil Uzun Talks About the Future of Bitcoin on YouTube

Anil Uzun will be attending a live broadcast on YouTube to talk about the future of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies. The programme will be broadcasted live at 09:00pm on 23.02.2021.





stated, "A lot of people are suspicious when it comes to cryptos but there is no point in resisting the trend. To explain the trend; Bitcoin was below $4,000 when the pandemic started back in March. It has been a process of gain since that period. I do admit that it is an unpredictable market, but the trend made the blockchain market more popular among the people."



He continues, “The adaptation of BTC and other coins by fintech companies, and the introduction of coins to everyday lives forced PayPal to let its customers operate in coins. In 2021 and fort, we will see the coins become more mainstream.”



Anil Uzun also will talk about alternative crypto assets, such as altcoins and how they are likely to become dominant means of purchase.



Anil Uzun will also attend the Q&A part.



Who is Anil Uzun?



Anil Uzun is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset. London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Anil Uzun says, "I am largely optimistic about the future of BTC. The fluctuations are the painful path that will make the currency sound and a reliable source of finance in the future. Bitcoin will likely break $50,000 in 2021. I think anyone can see the trend clearly.” Anil Uzun stated, "A lot of people are suspicious when it comes to cryptos but there is no point in resisting the trend. To explain the trend; Bitcoin was below $4,000 when the pandemic started back in March. It has been a process of gain since that period. I do admit that it is an unpredictable market, but the trend made the blockchain market more popular among the people."He continues, “The adaptation of BTC and other coins by fintech companies, and the introduction of coins to everyday lives forced PayPal to let its customers operate in coins. In 2021 and fort, we will see the coins become more mainstream.”Anil Uzun also will talk about alternative crypto assets, such as altcoins and how they are likely to become dominant means of purchase.Anil Uzun will also attend the Q&A part.Who is Anil Uzun?Anil Uzun is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.