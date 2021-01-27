HCA/HealthONE's North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Director of Women’s and Children’s Services

Press Releases HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

In her new role, Taylor will oversee the Labor and Delivery Unit, Inpatient Pediatric Unit, and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at North Suburban Medical Center.



“I am excited to welcome Mary to our team to oversee one of our key service lines,” said Vernon Naake, MD, Chief Medical Officer at North Suburban Medical Center. “There is no doubt that her experience will elevate the services that we provide to the women and children in our community.”



Each year, North Suburban delivers more than 1,000 babies, and cares for thousands of children in the area. North Suburban is also home to the only Neonatal Intensive Care Unit serving the immediate areas of Thornton, Northglenn, Federal Heights, and Westminster.



Taylor officially joined North Suburban on January 21, 2021.



About North Suburban Medical Center

North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state designated trauma facility with a level II NICU, cardiac catheterization services, and primary stroke and sepsis certification by The Joint Commission. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the surrounding communities by also providing two free standing emergency departments and one ambulatory surgery center. North Suburban has more than 850 employees and 800 providers on medical staff and excellent quality outcomes. North Suburban is one of just two hospitals in the state of Colorado to be named a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures each of the last five years. North Suburban has been honored by the Women’s Choice Awards as one of America’s Best ERs, one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, has been awarded high ratings from The Leapfrog Group in recent years, and has received several five-star awards from Healthgrades. North Suburban is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.



Betty Rueda-Aguilar

303-453-2762



NorthSuburban.com



