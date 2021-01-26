IVI Appoints Dr. Richard Chapman as Chief Scientific Officer

Press Releases Innovation and Value Initiative Press Release Share Blog

“As value assessment plays an increasingly important role in healthcare – and as the number of assessment organizations grows – we’re thrilled Rick is joining the IVI team,” said Jennifer Bright, IVI’s Executive Director. “His wealth of health economics and outcomes research experience will guide IVI’s contributions to research and methods that ensure patient-centricity, transparency, and flexibility in economic modeling and value assessment.”



At ICER, Chapman led the development of economic evaluations that accompanied rigorous reviews of clinical evidence, including the assessment of potential costs, cost-effectiveness, and budgetary impact of a wide range of diagnostic, prognostic, therapeutic, and other clinical interventions.



Sam Nussbaum, MD, IVI’s Board of Directors President and former Chief Medical Officer for Anthem, said: “As value assessment becomes an underpinning of U.S. health policy and decision-making, scientific testing and validation of models and methods become increasingly important. Rick’s expertise will be an important asset to the IVI Team and to healthcare decision-makers adopting value assessments into their processes.”



Prior to ICER, Chapman was a Vice President of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) at Avalere Health, where he directed the design and analysis of economic evaluations and health outcomes studies. Chapman was also a principal in HEOR and U.S. regional lead for the Retrospective Database Analysis Center of Excellence at IMS Health. Previously, he was at the Center for Risk Analysis at the Harvard School of Public Health.



“I’m excited to join this expanding value assessment nonprofit at such a pivotal time,” Chapman said. “If value frameworks are to be used to enhance patients’ lives, improving the design of value assessments to better incorporate patient perspectives and lived experiences at the onset of model construction is paramount. I’m looking forward to helping IVI apply its patient-centric and transparent approach to additional disease-state models.”



