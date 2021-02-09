Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Nicole Hayes, Honored Member of P.O.W.E.R., Announces Three Upcoming Fundraising Events for 2021





About Nicole Hayes

For over six years, Nicole Hayes has been responsible for putting together entertainment events. Her events include concerts, shows, performances, dances, and fundraising. Nicole is the owner of So-U-Want-2-B-N Hollywood Let US Make You A Star Inc. Headquartered in Compton, California, it is a 501(c)(3) organization. She is also a business owner of So-U-Want-2-B-N-HOLYwood Heavenly Prayers Production Inc., H.H.P.P.I., of Texas and California. Its mission is to make the world a better place through gospel music events in Compton, California. They give performers in the inner city and suburban communities the chance to demonstrate their God-given talents. In addition, they hope to provide support for those struggling in their community, such as daycare services for single mothers and transitional housing for those in need. Offerings also include afterschool and summer performing arts programs for children. They also have apparel and accessories coming soon. The organization welcomes donations in California and Texas. Please see the website below regarding donation contact numbers. Donations can also be made through Cash app at: $hayes132.



On February 13, 2021, Nicole is holding a Koinonia Bowling event at the Main Event at 9375 Dallas Parkway Frisco, Texas 75033. For further information about the event, contact (469) 640-6658.



There are two other events scheduled for 2021. On February 26, 2021, a fish fry will be held at venture X located at 6735 Salt Cedar Way, Building # 1, Suite 300, Frisco, Texas 75034. The third event is currently in the works for a gospel concert on July 31, 2021 in Texas. Further details will become available soon.



Nicole Hayes is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) with training in patient personal care, infection prevention, vital signs, communication, mental health, and other basic care. She is affiliated with the National Association of Equal Justice in America (NAEJA.) In her spare time, she enjoys her Church life.



Ms. Hayes has a snacks fundraiser for H.H.P.P.I. running now for the next 30 days. Contact the following link https://abc.afsports.biz/order/FXNVWG for details.



For further information, please contact (310) 766-6658 or go to www.hhppi.com.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Compton, CA, February 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Nicole Hayes of Compton, California announces three upcoming fundraising events for 2021. Nicole is an honored member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of entertainment events.About Nicole HayesFor over six years, Nicole Hayes has been responsible for putting together entertainment events. Her events include concerts, shows, performances, dances, and fundraising. Nicole is the owner of So-U-Want-2-B-N Hollywood Let US Make You A Star Inc. Headquartered in Compton, California, it is a 501(c)(3) organization. She is also a business owner of So-U-Want-2-B-N-HOLYwood Heavenly Prayers Production Inc., H.H.P.P.I., of Texas and California. Its mission is to make the world a better place through gospel music events in Compton, California. They give performers in the inner city and suburban communities the chance to demonstrate their God-given talents. In addition, they hope to provide support for those struggling in their community, such as daycare services for single mothers and transitional housing for those in need. Offerings also include afterschool and summer performing arts programs for children. They also have apparel and accessories coming soon. The organization welcomes donations in California and Texas. Please see the website below regarding donation contact numbers. Donations can also be made through Cash app at: $hayes132.On February 13, 2021, Nicole is holding a Koinonia Bowling event at the Main Event at 9375 Dallas Parkway Frisco, Texas 75033. For further information about the event, contact (469) 640-6658.There are two other events scheduled for 2021. On February 26, 2021, a fish fry will be held at venture X located at 6735 Salt Cedar Way, Building # 1, Suite 300, Frisco, Texas 75034. The third event is currently in the works for a gospel concert on July 31, 2021 in Texas. Further details will become available soon.Nicole Hayes is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) with training in patient personal care, infection prevention, vital signs, communication, mental health, and other basic care. She is affiliated with the National Association of Equal Justice in America (NAEJA.) In her spare time, she enjoys her Church life.Ms. Hayes has a snacks fundraiser for H.H.P.P.I. running now for the next 30 days. Contact the following link https://abc.afsports.biz/order/FXNVWG for details.For further information, please contact (310) 766-6658 or go to www.hhppi.com.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized