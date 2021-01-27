Bettors Look to Prop Plays to Cash in on Super Sunday

Press Releases Sports Garten Network Press Release Share Blog

On Feb. 7, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to become the first NFL champion to repeat in 16 years. Standing in their way is the player some call the Greatest of All Time – the last quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles – Tom Brady, now leading Tampa Bay in what amounts to a home game for the Buccaneers.



For bettors, the Super Bowl has been historically tight against the spread. Favorites have covered to the tune of 29-23-2 all-time. The opening line this year has Kansas City -3. When the Chiefs and Bucs squared off earlier this season, KC won – by three – 27-24. In five of the past seven Super Bowls the spread has been a field goal or less. In three of the past four years, the favorite beat the spread. In six of the past nine, the underdog covered. That’s tight.



Tom Barton, the lead analyst, programming director and on-air host for Sports Garten Network



Prop bets have been around for well over 100 years, dating back to the early days of pro baseball. Two of the most popular Super Bowl prop plays are the coin toss and whether a safety or two-point conversion is scored in the game. You can bet on how long the national anthem will last, and what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach. There are player-specific props based on stats, or who wins MVP – even whether the jersey number is odd or even on the player who scores first (check your roster numbers).



Las Vegas bookmakers say that as much as half of their Super Bowl wagering handle comes from the hundreds of prop bets they offer. Super Book’s Jay Kornegay put up over 400 different props last year.



“Prop bets can give an advantage to the bettor if you are able to study and find the value plays,” said Barton. “It’s not unusual to see similar props offered in different ways and at different prices. It's not easy to outsmart the books, but you can do it if you know how to read the lines and shop around. Don't jump at the first prop play you like, and especially don't bet at the first sports book offering that play. Look around and be smart, and you can cash in without having to bet on the outcome of the game.”



The first Super Bowl prop play remains one of its most memorable. In 1986, Caesars Palace bookmaker Art Manteris offered 20:1 odds that the Chicago Bears’ 350-pound defensive tackle William “The Refrigerator” Perry would score a touchdown against the New England Patriots. Bears coach Mike Ditka had lined Perry up at fullback earlier in the season, scoring three times. The money was heavy on the Fridge, driving the odds to 2:1 before Perry plowed over the goal line as the Bears dominated Super Bowl XX, costing Caesars Palace over $100,000 in payouts.



Opening odds have Mahomes as the favorite over Brady to win MVP honors (if you want to bet against the GOAT). Barton’s inside tip: expect the tight ends to shine. Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski and KC’s Travis Kelce can be gamechangers. And with a touchdown pass from Brady in the NFC Championship, the Bucs’ Cameron Brate is another big target to watch on Super Sunday.



For the national anthem, R&B star Jazmine Sullivan will be joined by country artist Eric Church. The prop play is over or under two minutes. What’s the average for national anthems? Duets? Yes, you can research that. You may be a winner before the game even starts.



About Sports Garten Network

Sports Garten Network (SGN) is a multi-platform sports talk and on-air content provider. SGN offers programming that provides fans up-to-the-minute sports news, updates and commentary with scores, highlights, analysis, wagering intelligence and features. SGN's flagship program Wanna Bet?! is a weekday show offered in 1-4 hour segments. Additional broadcast programming includes SGN's Wanna Bet?! Weekend Edition, Best Bets, Betting Bytes, Better Bettor, Wagering Week, The Night Cappers, Bookmakers, RotoMill Fantasy Show, line movements, weather forecasts and injury reports. Founded by CEO Gary Pollakusky together with veteran sports host and pro handicapper Tom Barton, SGN is dedicated to providing fans with intelligent and relevant conversation about sports and wagering, from fantasy leagues to daily odds and betting lines. For more information about SGN content and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.sportsgarten.com. Charles Upchurch

919-395-1588



www.sportsgarten.com



