WCA Presents "Smart Credit Policies That Improve Collections" Webinar

)-- In this time of uncertainty, it has never been more important to get things right the first time and to collect money quickly. A great way to accomplish this is to document credit policies.
In this interactive program, it will be discussed about appropriate credit policies addressing all of these topics:
$ Collections
$ Extended Dating Requests
$ Disputes and Deductions
$ Payment Terms
$ Setting Credit Limits
$ Measuring Collection Performance
$ Risk Mitigation Techniques, Credit Reviews, and
$ Overrides of Credit Decisions.
This is a great program to learn best practices, and to get any questions answered in real time.
This Webinar will be held on February 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 888-546-2880, ext 221.