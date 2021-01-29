Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

Receive press releases from WCA/BCMA: By Email RSS Feeds: WCA Presents "Smart Credit Policies That Improve Collections" Webinar

Milwaukee, WI, January 29, 2021 --(



In this interactive program, it will be discussed about appropriate credit policies addressing all of these topics:



$ Collections

$ Extended Dating Requests

$ Disputes and Deductions

$ Payment Terms

$ Setting Credit Limits

$ Measuring Collection Performance

$ Risk Mitigation Techniques, Credit Reviews, and

$ Overrides of Credit Decisions.



This is a great program to learn best practices, and to get any questions answered in real time.



This Webinar will be held on February 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.



The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 888-546-2880, ext 221. Milwaukee, WI, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In this time of uncertainty, it has never been more important to get things right the first time and to collect money quickly. A great way to accomplish this is to document credit policies.In this interactive program, it will be discussed about appropriate credit policies addressing all of these topics:$ Collections$ Extended Dating Requests$ Disputes and Deductions$ Payment Terms$ Setting Credit Limits$ Measuring Collection Performance$ Risk Mitigation Techniques, Credit Reviews, and$ Overrides of Credit Decisions.This is a great program to learn best practices, and to get any questions answered in real time.This Webinar will be held on February 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 888-546-2880, ext 221. Contact Information BCMA

Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WCA/BCMA