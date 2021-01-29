Press Releases Black Infusions Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Black Infusions: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Black Infusions Receives "Superb" Wine Enthusiast Ratings for Black Fig and Gold Apricot Vodkas

Both spirits brands are rated higher than any other vodka in 2020.





The 96-point rating of Gold Apricot is three points higher than the publication’s top rated vodka of 2020. Wine Enthusiast ratings of 94-97 points highlight "Superb" spirits within its guide of more than 280,000 products. The tastings are performed blind, with products tasted by experts in peer-group flights.



“We are honored to receive these outstanding ratings from such a highly respected publication as Wine Enthusiast,” said Michael Davidson, founder and CEO of Black Infusions. “Creating naturally infused spirits that offer a memorable experience to vodka enthusiasts around the world is truly the driver of our success.”



The Wine Enthusiast 94-point review of Black Fig highlights the vodka’s unique versatility, as “it's easy to see this mixed with Cognac or other dark spirits to amp up fruit notes in a cocktail.” With a 96-point rating, the Wine Enthusiast team notes that Gold Apricot offers “an aroma that's like inhaling a bag of dried apricots in this vodka infused with California apricots.”



Black Infusions premium vodkas are naturally infused with dried California figs and apricots. The 60-proof spirits are all natural, gluten-free, and made without artificial sugars, flavors or colors.



The spirits are available in 18 U.S. markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington DC. Black Fig, the first product offered by Black Infusions, was awarded Double Gold Medal for Best Flavored Vodka at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.



Read the full reviews:

https://www.winemag.com/buying-guide/black-fig-vodka/

https://www.winemag.com/buying-guide/gold-apricot-vodka/



About Black Infusions

Black Infusions produces naturally infused premium spirits that are free of artificial sugars, flavors and colors. The unique versatility of their products complements cocktails in both traditional and modern recipes, and across all occasions. By keeping the process simple and natural, Black Infusions achieves authentic colors and tastes from a single source of flavor: dried fruit. The company's two products, Black Fig and Gold Apricot, were created by Michael Davidson, CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur. They were inspired by the old-fashioned but effective method of steeping real fruit in neutral spirits made from corn. For more information, visit www.blackinfusions.com. Boston, MA, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Craft spirits company Black Infusions announced the award of 96- and 94-point reviews from the internationally recognized team at Wine Enthusiast magazine. Black Infusions Black Fig and Gold Apricot are rated among the top 5% of more than 700 vodkas reviewed on the Wine Enthusiast website.The 96-point rating of Gold Apricot is three points higher than the publication’s top rated vodka of 2020. Wine Enthusiast ratings of 94-97 points highlight "Superb" spirits within its guide of more than 280,000 products. The tastings are performed blind, with products tasted by experts in peer-group flights.“We are honored to receive these outstanding ratings from such a highly respected publication as Wine Enthusiast,” said Michael Davidson, founder and CEO of Black Infusions. “Creating naturally infused spirits that offer a memorable experience to vodka enthusiasts around the world is truly the driver of our success.”The Wine Enthusiast 94-point review of Black Fig highlights the vodka’s unique versatility, as “it's easy to see this mixed with Cognac or other dark spirits to amp up fruit notes in a cocktail.” With a 96-point rating, the Wine Enthusiast team notes that Gold Apricot offers “an aroma that's like inhaling a bag of dried apricots in this vodka infused with California apricots.”Black Infusions premium vodkas are naturally infused with dried California figs and apricots. The 60-proof spirits are all natural, gluten-free, and made without artificial sugars, flavors or colors.The spirits are available in 18 U.S. markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington DC. Black Fig, the first product offered by Black Infusions, was awarded Double Gold Medal for Best Flavored Vodka at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.Read the full reviews:https://www.winemag.com/buying-guide/black-fig-vodka/https://www.winemag.com/buying-guide/gold-apricot-vodka/About Black InfusionsBlack Infusions produces naturally infused premium spirits that are free of artificial sugars, flavors and colors. The unique versatility of their products complements cocktails in both traditional and modern recipes, and across all occasions. By keeping the process simple and natural, Black Infusions achieves authentic colors and tastes from a single source of flavor: dried fruit. The company's two products, Black Fig and Gold Apricot, were created by Michael Davidson, CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur. They were inspired by the old-fashioned but effective method of steeping real fruit in neutral spirits made from corn. For more information, visit www.blackinfusions.com. Contact Information Black Infusions

Kalen Junda

617-758-8676 x704



blackinfusions.com

Attached Files Wine Enthusiast Buying Guide Black Fig Rating and Review Filename: 0121_Wine-Enthusiast-BF-Sell.pdf Wine Enthusiast Buying Guide Gold Apricot Rating and Review Filename: 0121_Wine-Enthusiast-GA-Sell.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Black Infusions