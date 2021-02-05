PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Awesome Entertainment - Peaceful Pop Records

Mark Peace Thomas Offers Up "Hard Rock Candy" This Valentine's Day with Singer Allie Farris by Saying Goodbye to Boring Love Songs


Singer / songwriter Mark Peace Thomas wants to rock your sweetheart's world this Valentine's Day with his new song: "Honey, You Look Good Tonight" which features Nashville singer: Allie Farris.

Mark Peace Thomas Offers Up
Temecula, CA, February 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mark Peace Thomas and Nashville singer Allie Farris want to lighten your mood this Valentine's Day with the quirky song: "Honey, You Look Good Tonight" which can be described as "hard rock ear candy."

The song brought to you by Peaceful Pop Records was written by Peace after being misunderstood by his wife of twenty years. He noticed similar issues with his married friends lamenting that their wives sometimes "blew up" over simple suggestions and even compliments.

"Honey, You Look Good Tonight" was produced and arranged by Damian Valentine and goes against the standard "syrupy" love ballads by giving you loud guitars and fun lyrics that reflect how tricky life can sometimes be living with another human being but offers up a happy ending.

Follow Mark Peace Thomas on your favorite streaming service and be the first to hear and share "Honey, You Look Good Tonight" with your lover and friends on February 14, 2021.
Contact Information
Awesome Entertainment - Peaceful Pop Records
Mark Peace Thomas
941-244-8300
Contact
www.awesome-entertainment.net

