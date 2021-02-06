New You Medical Center Coming Soon to Richmond, Texas

Wellness Clinic to Offer Preventative Care, Hormone Therapy and Medical Weight Loss and Now Taking Telemedicine Appointments





The bilingual staff is personable, highly trained and passionate about helping patients achieve their health and wellness goals. Along with assessing the whole patient, the team is committed to providing an experience that goes above and beyond the common practice. Services offered at the clinic include medical consultations, hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, liposuction, PRP injection treatments, vitamin injection treatments, cosmetic injectables/fillers, male and female sexual enhancement treatments, and more.



“We believe that self-worth is one of the biggest sources of energy and that by helping patients maintain hormonal balance, manage their weight properly, and learn how to eat and exercise intelligently, we can make a great contribution to their well-being and overall quality of life," said Dr. Adriano Goffi, Medical Director.



