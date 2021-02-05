KH Properties LLC Finalizes Renovation of 351-Unit Bethalto, IL Apartment Community

KH Properties LLC is celebrating the completion of its most recent multi-family community. After purchasing the neglected property in 2018, KH Properties has directed the multimillion-dollar project toward restoring and revitalizing this community. Joining KH Properties’ other apartment communities in Collinsville, Wood River, and Granite City, Metro Apartments at Bethalto is the most significant Illinois investment KH Properties has made in the last three years.





Located at 190 Rue Sans Souci, Metro Apartments at Bethalto is situated behind the main thoroughfare of 140 Hwy and adjacent to St. Louis Regional Airport. Offering 351 apartment units - primarily townhomes - Metro Apartments at Bethalto is the largest apartment complex in Bethalto and offers the best-in-class rentals in the area.



“We found a great fit with these properties in Illinois and were excited by the challenge to bring them back to relevance as communities, which contribute to the overall quality of life in their respective cities,” Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Kreutz said. “They are now well positioned to provide many years of stability for the families under our care.”



Construction financing for Metro Apartments at Bethalto was provided by Union Bank & Trust of Kansas City, MO and 1st MidAmerica Credit Union in Bethalto. Following the acquisition, KH Properties undertook a 30-month long gut renovation to transform the property. Upgrades include all new roofs, siding and windows. Most units feature enhanced interior elements, including new cabinetry, appliances, flooring, plumbing, paint, bathroom fixtures and LED lighting. Plans are underway to upgrade parking lots and community amenities, including a playground and sports court.



“The reconstruction and improved management of this apartment complex has allowed us to fulfill our commitment to build communities with high quality finishes and exceptional service,” said Co-Founder and CFO Matt Hoffman.



KH Properties LLC is also providing the in-house leasing and management services for this location as they do for all their other properties. With a focus on developing a sense of community and integrity behind their work, the team at Metro Apartments is building a community that feels like home. Throughout the renovation process, occupancy rates have risen from 40 percent when acquired to a steady 99 percent during the last year. Rental rates range from $626 to $925 and boast some of the best values for 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments in the area. For leasing information, please call (618) 717-6032 or visit



