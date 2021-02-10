PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
FS Stapleton Alliance

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from FS Stapleton Alliance: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

FS Stapleton Alliance - Dollar Set to Decline in 2021


FS Stapleton Alliance – Huge monetary and fiscal stimulus in the world’s largest economy will weaken the US dollar significantly this year say analysts.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., February 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The US dollar will decline significantly in 2021 say analysts at Hong Kong-headquartered wealth and investment management boutique, FS Stapleton Alliance.

The forecast comes as President Joe Biden settles into the start of his 4-year term at the White House faced with a multitude of challenges, including the need to give the world’s largest economy a major shot in the arm.

With control of the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House, the Democrat is well-placed to push through his agenda, a centerpiece of which is a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package that includes $1,400 payments for Americans to help them through economic problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package will be paid for by borrowing; that will be added to the country’s already-unsustainable $27 trillion national debt. According to FS Stapleton Alliance, the increase in broad money supply and markets awash with liquidity will further weaken the dollar as investors leave the safety the currency provided during the early days of the pandemic.

“The dollar provided a safe haven during the huge sell-off in risk assets last March but now that the availability of three highly-acclaimed vaccines, risk appetite has returned and investors are putting all the freshly-printed dollars the Federal Reserve provided to better use in stocks and other assets,” said Mr. Eddy Leong, Chief Finance Officer at FS Stapleton Alliance.

FS Stapleton Alliance says it has set its target for the dollar index (DXY) – a gauge of the dollar’s value as measured against a basket of currencies – at 88 in 2021.
Contact Information
FS Stapleton Alliance
Kyle Yuen
85230022266
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FS Stapleton Alliance
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help