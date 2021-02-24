Despina Kapanidis Recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Despina Kapanidis

Despina Kapanidis is the owner of Georgio's House of Pizza, a family owned and operated restaurant located at 105 Main Street, Carver, Massachusetts, 02330, serving the Carver, Plymouth, and Middleboro areas. Their hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. everyday with delivery available from noon to 10 p.m. They offer the sale of pizza and other foods including sub sandwiches, buffalo wings, salads, and more for dine-in, delivery, and take-out. In addition to their regular menu, they also offer gluten free pizza and subs. With over 35 years’ experience, Mrs. Kapanidis oversees all of the operations of the pizzeria. She is also responsible for purchasing and customer service.



Georgio’s House of Pizza was voted the “#1 Pizzeria” in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018. Mrs. Kapanidis is proud of having been voted the #1 pizzeria in the area for numerous years. They were also voted Carver’s #1 Take-out Restaurant according to 2013 Readers’ Choice and the Best Take-out/Lunch Place by South Shore MPG Newspapers.



Born February 5, 1959, Despina married her husband Sampson on June 6, 1976. They have two children, Georgia and Anna. In her spare time, Despina enjoys travel, cooking, reading, crocheting, gardening, and home décor.



For further information, please contact www.georgioshouseofpizza.com.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Plymouth, MA, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Despina Kapanidis of Plymouth, Massachusetts has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of restaurant services.

