David Zagzag, MD, Ph.D. Honored as a VIP Member for 2020-2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

About David Zagzag, MD, Ph.D.

David Zagzag, MD, Ph.D. is a professor of Pathology and Neurosurgery at NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan, New York. It is one of the nation's premier academic medical centers devoted to patient care, education, and research. At NYU, Dr. Zagzag teaches medical students, is training residents and fellows, and mentors Ph.D. and M.D./Ph.D. graduate students.



After obtaining his M.D. at Lariboisiere-Saint-Louis School of Medicine in Paris in 1984, Dr. Zagzag obtained a Ph.D. in Neurology and Neurosurgery from McGill University in Montreal in 1988. At NYU Langone Medical Center, he completed a Surgical Pathology residency in 1990, a Neuropathology fellowship in 1992 and a postdoctoral training fellowship in the Department of Cell Biology in 1993.



With over 30 years’ experience, Dr. Zagzag specializes in Neuropathology and is Board Certified in Anatomic Pathology and Neuropathology. He serves as the Chief of the Division of Neuropathology and is the Director of the Human Brain Tumor Bank. The clinical laboratory accessions more than 1,900 neurological specimens per year, including over 550 tumors cases that range from stereotaxic biopsies to gross resections, as well as many infectious and epileptic cases.



Dr. Zagzag is the Director of the Microvascular and Molecular Neuro-Oncology Laboratory at NYU Langone Medical Center, a basic and translational research lab where research seeks to elucidate the expression patterns, trigger mechanisms, pathophysiological and molecular mechanisms implicated in glioma progression especially as it relates to hypoxia, tumor microenvironment, vascular regression, angiogenesis and invasion. The laboratory also aims to investigate novel genetic and molecular mechanisms linked to von Hippel-Lindau disease, in which highly-vascularized tumors develop throughout the body. His long-term goal is to discover new therapeutic approaches that would improve survival outcomes in patients with brain tumors. His efforts have been supported by various grants, including from the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation, the Goldhirsh Foundation, the Elsa Pardee Foundation, the Making Headway Foundation, the Musella Foundation, the American Cancer Society, and the National Institutes of Health. He has written over 240 peer-reviewed journal articles, reviews, several book chapters, and edited a book on the molecular diagnosis of brain tumors. He is affiliated with the World Health Organization, the American Association of Neuropathologists and the Society for Neuro-Oncology.



Dr. Zagzag has served as an expert scientific advisor for the boards of several brain tumor foundations such as the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation and is the current Chair of the Professional Advisory Board of the Gli-Hope Foundation. He also served on the Awards Committee and Program Committee of the American Association of Neuropathologists, and was a permanent member and co-chairman of the American Cancer Society study section. In addition, Dr. Zagzag has been invited to serve as a reviewer for the National Institutes of Health study sections, and sits on the editorial advisory board of several renowned scientific journals.



Dr. Zagzag has also received numerous awards as an outstanding physician-scientist, including the Lucien J. Rubinstein Award in Neuro-Oncology (American Association of Neuropathologists), the Award for Excellence in Clinical Science (Society for Neuro-Oncology) and the Pioneer Award for Pediatric Neuropathology. Dr. Zagzag is an internationally known pioneer that has received numerous invitations to lecture at distinguished universities in the United States, Canada, South America and Europe. He has earned the NYU Grossman School of Medicine Teacher of the Year Award in 2005 and 2008, and the NYU All University Distinguished Teaching Award in 2010. Dr. Zagzag was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. He is fluent in English and French. In his spare time, David enjoys family activities and antiques.



For further information, contact



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. 