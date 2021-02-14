PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Book Reveals How to Transform Your Relationships
Toronto, Canada, February 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local Registered Psychotherapist, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Relationship Coach who has been featured in Oprah’s O Magazine and O’s Big Book of Happiness, released a new book entitled, "The Relationship Code: Heal Your Wounded Heart." It will show people with relationship issues how to overcome:

* Past destructive relationships
* Obstacles created by painful relationship experiences
* Traumas, negative emotions and limiting beliefs that destroy or influence successful relationships

This book, published on February 1, 2021, reveals practical strategies designed to help readers:

* Clear cellular memory and break multi generational patterns
* Transform negative imprints and emotions into positive ones
* Create the relationships they desire by using the power of their mind
* Cultivate a strong self-relationship
* Energetically free yourself from past destructive relationships

For a limited time, the author is offering her first 3 chapters for free and as a bonus once you download the 3 chapters you will be put on a waiting list to receive a free group coaching session. To get a copy of the first 3 chapters of the book and to get on the waiting list, interested people should go to: www.relationshipcodebook.com.

Debbie Papadakis is the author of the book, "The Relationship Code: Heal Your Wounded Heart" (www.relationshipcodebook.com). She is a Registered Psychotherapist, Clinical Hypnotherapist, certified instructor of hypnosis (CI), Relationship Coach, speaker, and founding director of Hypno Healing Institute in Toronto, Canada, where she assists people to regain their birthright power, achieve their full potential, and create the lives they desire. She is best known for her transformational work with relationships and has developed and teaches a specialized course called The Relationship Code, which focuses on aligning, transforming, and healing relationships.
