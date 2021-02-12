Lindero Edutainment is Proud to Announce the Release of Their Feature Film, "The Breakdown" (2021). It Will Premier on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

A high school jazz band embarks on a bus trip to California for an international band competition. Their bus breaks down and they are forced to stay at a local motel. With nothing better to do, the teens decide to have an orgy. Being nerds, they have to guess how cool kids do it. Clueless, their attempts are hilarious. They finally make it late to the post-competition dance party and learn that being a nerd is not all that bad.





The story revolves around a group of nerdy high school band students as they embark on an international band trip to California. Their bus breaks down in the middle of nowhere and they are forced to stay at an old motel, unsupervised, full of mischief, and ready to have an orgy just like cool kids. It has lots of comedic scenes with a sprinkle of drama.



"The Breakdown" cast is full of up-and-coming talent including Andrea Dersom, Noah Toth, Christian Nicholes and Sylvia Joan.



"Our crew for this project was so special. Our director David Codeglia and cinematographer James Codeglia are twin brothers known as quite the dream team. The two of them have been in the film industry for decades. 'The Breakdown' is the first feature film they have created together with the support of our amazing producer Gillian Wang," says Production Manager Johnathan Adams.



"We had an amazing time creating this film and are beyond proud of it. We hope you have as much fun and excitement watching 'The Breakdown' as we had creating it."



Amazon Link to watch:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W7F4YQR Newport Beach, CA, February 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Romantic Comedy, " The Breakdown ," will premiere Saturday, February 13 2021 on Amazon Prime Video The story revolves around a group of nerdy high school band students as they embark on an international band trip to California. Their bus breaks down in the middle of nowhere and they are forced to stay at an old motel, unsupervised, full of mischief, and ready to have an orgy just like cool kids. It has lots of comedic scenes with a sprinkle of drama."The Breakdown" cast is full of up-and-coming talent including Andrea Dersom, Noah Toth, Christian Nicholes and Sylvia Joan."Our crew for this project was so special. Our director David Codeglia and cinematographer James Codeglia are twin brothers known as quite the dream team. The two of them have been in the film industry for decades. 'The Breakdown' is the first feature film they have created together with the support of our amazing producer Gillian Wang," says Production Manager Johnathan Adams."We had an amazing time creating this film and are beyond proud of it. We hope you have as much fun and excitement watching 'The Breakdown' as we had creating it."Amazon Link to watch: