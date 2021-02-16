PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Carla Martilotti

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Carla Martilotti: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Children's Author Carla Martilotti Announces Broad European Distribution


Publishing Agent Glenn Pearson announces greater European distribution for Ms. Martilotti's many books.

Children's Author Carla Martilotti Announces Broad European Distribution
Miami, FL, February 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Renowned publishing agent Glenn Pearson announced today that the books authored by one of his most prestigious clients are reaching an even wider distribution channel throughout Europe.

Pearson said that children's book author Carla Martilotti's dozen-or-so books are in high demand throughout European book-selling channels, and that the distribution process is being expanded throughout new countries where the demand for such books is high.

"When it comes to children's books, Carla's have always been high on must-read lists, no matter what the country," Pearson said from his Miami office Saturday. "And we're seeing quite an upkick in orders coming from all over Europe, so we naturally have to begin filling those new niches and making sure that the readers get what they want."

Ms. Martilotti has been distributing her children's books through Amazon and their associated online book vendors, and even more requests are coming in from new online vendors whose readers want to purchase her books.

"It's amazing how word of mouth sells books," Pearson said, laughing. "And her reviews have been nothing but five stars. People like what they're reading; they like old-fashioned stories that teach lessons, morals, being a good person, what a good friend is all about, telling the truth. Most parents, no matter what the country, are sick and tired of violent books that send children the wrong message, that it's okay to hurt people and break things without there being any consequences. Parents have had enough, and the demand for her books is testament to that."

Pearson said that the wider distribution channels will obviously mean more exposure to books that teach values while telling a wonderful story.

"Carla has been writing her books now for more than 30 years, and the proof of her success is right there," Pearson said. "You don't last that long in the publishing business unless people are buying what you're selling and liking what you're writing. It's easy math!"

For further information on Ms. Martilotti's books, please free to contact her agent via email at my.agent.is.glenn@gmail.com.
Contact Information
Worldwide Enterprises & Services, LLC
Glenn Pearson
786-346-1637
Contact
https://www.greatchildrensbooks.net

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Carla Martilotti
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help