Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy Affordable Healthcare Efforts Viewed in Over 90 Countries: Biosimilar Technologies Get Attention

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy (Paras Biopharma) is a Finland-based microbial biologics company which focuses on the development of technologies for biosimilars and biologics in an efficient manner. The overall objective of Paras Biopharma is to enable economical production and future availability of affordable medicines for unmet medical needs.





Paras Biopharma’s outreach efforts team is active on social media platforms with direct reach out to professionals working in similar fields. The company efforts are encouraging specially as affordable and better priced alternatives of expensive medicines/medicine production technologies are highly in demand and needed by millions of those patients and care groups who cannot afford expensive medicines.



“Biologics are a special class of medicines that are highly effective in meeting unmet medical needs but come with huge price tags. To address the high-cost issues, countries are heavily emphasizing on biosimilars (or follow-on biologics). At Paras Biopharmaceuticals, we have developed a unique portfolio of microbial biologics technologies for the production of biosimilars and complex biologics which increase the number of medication options and potentially lower costs,” says Dr Mark Jackson, Administration Lead.



Paras Biopharma is committed to the development of innovative and high-quality biosimilars production technologies. The company has developed robust biosimilars technologies to cater the following: Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Metabolic Diseases, Oncology.



“Paras Biopharma anticipates that the companies from developed countries (in addition to those from emerging markets) are interested in our technologies capable of exploring production of difficult complex proteins. We are motivated to continue striving further and contributing to the goals of making healthcare affordable and meeting unmet medical needs,” says Dr Ashesh Kumar, CEO of Paras Biopharmaceuticals.



