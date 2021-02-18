Saelig Introduces JRE TVK Isolation Tester for Shielded Enclosures

Press Releases Saelig Co. Inc. Press Release

The JRE TVK Test Verification Set is a complete kit to easily and economically verify the isolation effectiveness of RF Shielded enclosures.

Fairport, NY, February 18, 2021



The economical JRE TVK Isolation Tester is made by JRE Test LLC, which develops, designs, and produces custom and fast-turnaround RF shielded test enclosures and test equipment. It is available now from their USA distributor Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY. http://www.saelig.com/pr/jre-tvk.html Fairport, NY, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the JRE TVK Isolation Tester, which can help to verify the proper shielding isolation of RF enclosure test set-ups. This test combination, consisting of the STA-1, a sensitive handheld spectrum analyzer, and the HPSS-1, a high power 2.45GHz test signal source, can easily and quickly measure enclosure isolation down to less than -100dB. The TVK Isolation Tester is simple to use since it is completely adjustment free, which eliminates erroneous readings or complex spectrum analyzer adjustment.The HPSS-1 RF signal source, enclosed in a compact, rugged extruded aluminum case, is designed to be placed inside the sealed test enclosure being investigated. The HPSS-1 produces a high power 250-500mW 2.45GHz signal which is necessary for sensitive leak detection. A high capacity internal Li-Ion battery allows stand-alone operation, eliminating the need for an external power supply or the need to feed power into the test enclosure. In this way the enclosure isolation barrier is unimpeded and uncompromised. The STA-1 handheld spectrum analyzer is factory-configured to a center frequency of 2.45GHz, with a span of 2MHz and a dynamic range on-screen of 115dB. With the directional antenna provided, it is a simple task to search for any signal leakage problems, such as leaky gaskets, seams or loose screws.The economical JRE TVK Isolation Tester is made by JRE Test LLC, which develops, designs, and produces custom and fast-turnaround RF shielded test enclosures and test equipment. It is available now from their USA distributor Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY. http://www.saelig.com/pr/jre-tvk.html Contact Information Saelig Co., Inc.

